SCOIL TAOBHOIGE 6K: Brocagh 6k won by visitor from Nenagh

Gary Scully from Nenagh Olympic AC was the winner of the Scoil Taobhoige NS 6k in Brocagh on Friday evening.

Scully came home ahead of Finlay Marshall of Rosses AC with Conor Gallagher of Finn Valley third. Catriona Devine of Finn Valley was first lady home.

FULL RESULTS

Scoil Taobhoige NS 6K 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 495 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic AC 21:02,2

2. 350 Finlay Marshall m MO Rosses AC 21:33,0

3. 486 Conor Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 22:31,7

4. 347 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses AC 22:43,6

5. 348 Manus Mc Hugh m MO Rosses AC 23:24,2

6. 365 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC 23:30,3

7. 419 Dominick Boner m M50 23:30,3

8. 342 Michael J Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley AC 24:41,7

9. 424 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 24:50,2

10. 489 Barry Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley AC 24:55,3

11. 475 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 24:55,6

12. 487 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 24:59,0

13. 333 Michael Penrose m M50 Finn Valley AC 25:14,8

14. 497 Freddie McBride m M40 Na Dunaibh CLG 25:26,5

15. 340 Catriona Devine f FO Finn Valley AC 25:35,0

16. 349 Denis Boyle m MJ Rosses AC 25:59,8

17. 346 Kieran Coyle m M40 KCR 26:03,7

18. 422 Raymond Doherty m M50 Finn Valley AC 26:05,4

19. 341 Noeleen Merritt f FO Finn Valley AC 26:07,5

20. 334 Kay Byrne f FO Finn Valley AC 26:20,3

21. 400 Patricia McGlynn f FO 26:36,3

22. 361 Declan Gallagher m MO Rosses AC 26:52,2

23. 339 Geard McConnell m MO Swanlings 27:25,3

24. 362 Brendan Patton m M50 Finn Valley AC 28:07,4

25. 392 John Griffin m M40 FV Fit 4 Life 28:38,9

26. 337 Sean Mc Menamin m M50 28:41,4

27. 388 Damien Alexander m M40 FV Fit 4 Life 29:32,5

28. 427 Michael Doyle m M50 FV Fit 4 Life 29:32,5

29. 492 Antione Mac Giolla Bhride m MO Na Dunaibh CLG 29:32,8

30. 426 Ramona Gallagher f FO FV Fit 4 Life 29:50,1

31. 420 Edward Crawford m M40 FV Fit 4 Life 30:09,3

32. 478 Clara Carroll f F40 FV Fit 4 Life 30:37,0

33. 418 Joanne Campbell f F40 FV Fit 4 Life 30:43,2

34. 366 Joe Gallen m M50 K.C.R. 30:43,8

35. 386 Bernie Martin f F50 KCR 30:51,3

36. 385 Brendan Martin m M50 K.C.R. 30:51,4

37. 417 Nancy McNamee f F50 Finn Valley AC 31:05,6

38. 421 Frances Mc Glynn f FO Fit4Life 31:37,0

39. 429 Diane Gallagher f F50 KCR 32:00,2

40. 498 Tomas Mac Giolla Bhride m MO Na Dunaibh CLG 32:10,0

41. 338 Shaun O'Donnell m M50 Swanlings 32:21,4

42. 416 Goretti Marley f F40 Finn Valley Fit4Life 32:21,6

43. 428 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 32:57,8

44. 476 Carmel Browne f F40 Finn Valley AC 33:15,1

45. 566 Cora Harvey f FO FV Fit 4 Life 33:18,5

46. 484 David Carroll m MO 33:18,7

47. 491 Sean Mc Bride m M40 Donegal Boston 33:55,2

48. 493 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley AC 34:02,6

49. 415 Sonya O Donnell f F40 Finn Valley Fit4Life 34:21,4

50. 488 Philip Davey m M50 35:02,5

51. 387 Charlene Kelly f FO FV Fit 4 Life 35:29,6

52. 345 Martina Healy f FO Finn Valley Fit4Life 35:31,3

53. 499 Eugene Kelly m M40 FV Fit 4 Life 35:57,3

54. 336 Teresa Melaugh f F50 KCR 36:47,9

55. 396 Seaghan McCormick m MJ 36:51,6

56. 390 Selina Russell f FO FV Fit 4 Life 37:12,2

57. 367 Rea Doherty f F40 FV Fit 4 Life 37:38,2

58. 368 Paddy Doherty m M40 FV Fit 4 Life 37:38,9

59. 483 Odhran O'Connor m MJ 37:55,9

60. 384 Patricia O'Brien f F50 KCR 38:55,2

61. 500 Tina Martin f F50 FV Fit 4 Life 39:35,2

62. 399 Madison McGlynn f FJ 40:10,9

63. 344 Julie Mc Connell f F60 40:33,3

64. 343 Kathleen O Leary f F60 40:33,4

65. 369 Ann Kelly f F40 KCR 43:35,2

66. 494 Sophie Martin f FJ 43:36,4

67. 394 Jamie Lee McMahon f FJ 43:37,0

68. 363 Síle Martin f FJ 43:52,2

69. 414 Courtney McGlynn f FJ 45:59,3

70. 479 Lena O'Reilly f F50 KCR 46:07,3

71. 383 Liz Gallen f F50 47:56,4

72. 568 Sarah Morrow f FJ 48:26,4

73. 565 Aibhe Ward f FJ 48:35,1

74. 571 Eoin Moy m MJ 49:20,0

75. 573 Oisin Martin m MJ 49:20,7

76. 393 Edel Neely f F50 FV Fit 4 Life 49:45,0

77. 391 Stephanie Rushe f FO FV Fit 4 Life 49:45,0

78. 389 Diane McGarrigle f F40 FV Fit 4 Life 49:45,0

79. 574 Martina Quinn f FO 49:45,0

80. 575 Siobhan Morrow f F60 49:45,0

81. 576 Susie Morrow f FO 49:45,0

82. 577 Bridgeen Gallen f F40 49:45,0

83. 578 Alish Mc Monagail f FO 49:45,0

84. 364 Kathleen Martin f FJ 52:13,1

85. 567 Ciara Moy f FJ 52:13,2

86. 563 Deirdre Ward f FO 52:39,4

87. 335 Makayla Glackin f FJ 53:01,8

88. 474 Lauren Carroll f FJ Finn Valley AC 53:01,8

89. 490 Noreen Sweeney f FO 54:55,5

90. 496 John McBride m M60 Na Dunaibh CLG 54:56,6

91. 564 Rosemarie Ward f F40 57:25,0

92. 569 Eugene Moy m M40 57:25,8

93. 572 Deirdre Moy f F40 57:26,5

94. 579 Marie Mc Monagle f F40 60:00,0

95. 580 Deirdre Browne f F40 60:00,0

96. 581 Eugene Marley m M40 60:00,0

97. 562 Nadia Mc Monagle f FO 65:49,1

98. 561 Margaret Mc Monagle f FO 65:49,5

99. 477 Graham McGinty m MO Glenfin GAA 66:03,4

100. 485 Caoimhe McMonagle f FJ 80:00,0

101. 395 Aine Mc Glynn f FJ Scoil Taobhoige 80:00,0

102. 397 Leah Marley f FJ 80:00,0

103. 398 Aoibhín Marley f FJ 80:00,0