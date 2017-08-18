DONEGAL LEAGUE
New Donegal League season kicks off this weekend
Opening round of fixtures in Brian McCormick Sports Cup on Sunday
Young Ballybofey United fans celebrate their team's Brian McCormick Sports Cup Final win last season. Pic: Brian McDaid
Ballybofey United were one of the teams of the year in the Donegal League last season.
Not only did they win the CT Ball Division Two title in convincing style, they also sealed promotion to Division One.
On top of that, they crowned their season with a memorable win in the final of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.
It was Niall McCloskey who was the match winner as Ballybofey defeated Rathmullan Celtic 1-0 in the decider at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee.
Three months on from that brilliant cup final success, Ballybofey United return to action this weekend as they begin the defence of the cup by travelling to play Raphoe Town.
It's one of a number of ties in the Brian McCormick Cup as the first series of games in each area takes place.
Rathmullan, the beaten finalists last year, are also in action. They are at home to neighbours Whitestrand United.
Here are this Sunday's fixtures:
Cappry Rovers vs Erne Wanderers FC
Convoy Arsenal FC vs Castlefin Celtic
Copany Rovers FC vs Eany Celtic FC
Curragh Athletic FC vs Killdrum Tigers
Deele Harps FC vs Lifford Celtic FC
Donegal Town FC vs St Catherines FC
Drumkeen United vs Lagan Harps FC
Glenea United vs Cranford FC
Gweedore Celtic vs Keadue Rovers FC
Gweedore United FC vs Glenree United FC
Kerrykeel 71 FC vs Drumoghill FC
Letterbarrow Celtic FC vs Dunkineely Celtic FC
Milford United FC vs Bonagee United FC
Raphoe Town vs Ballybofey United FC
Rathmullan Celtic vs Whitestrand United FC
Games kick off at 2pm.
