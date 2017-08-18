New Donegal League season kicks off this weekend

Ballybofey United were one of the teams of the year in the Donegal League last season.

Not only did they win the CT Ball Division Two title in convincing style, they also sealed promotion to Division One.

On top of that, they crowned their season with a memorable win in the final of the Brian McCormick Sports Cup.

It was Niall McCloskey who was the match winner as Ballybofey defeated Rathmullan Celtic 1-0 in the decider at Dry Arch Park, Bonagee.

Three months on from that brilliant cup final success, Ballybofey United return to action this weekend as they begin the defence of the cup by travelling to play Raphoe Town.

It's one of a number of ties in the Brian McCormick Cup as the first series of games in each area takes place.

Rathmullan, the beaten finalists last year, are also in action. They are at home to neighbours Whitestrand United.

Here are this Sunday's fixtures:

Cappry Rovers vs Erne Wanderers FC

Convoy Arsenal FC vs Castlefin Celtic

Copany Rovers FC vs Eany Celtic FC

Curragh Athletic FC vs Killdrum Tigers

Deele Harps FC vs Lifford Celtic FC

Donegal Town FC vs St Catherines FC

Drumkeen United vs Lagan Harps FC

Glenea United vs Cranford FC

Gweedore Celtic vs Keadue Rovers FC

Gweedore United FC vs Glenree United FC

Kerrykeel 71 FC vs Drumoghill FC

Letterbarrow Celtic FC vs Dunkineely Celtic FC

Milford United FC vs Bonagee United FC

Raphoe Town vs Ballybofey United FC

Rathmullan Celtic vs Whitestrand United FC

Games kick off at 2pm.