Gartan Swim Challenge 2017 takes place on Saturday



The countdown is on to the annual Gartan Swim Challenge which takes place this Saturday, 19th August.

Over 100 swimmers have already entered and it promises to be another great day of action.



The event follows hot on the heels of the Sheephaven Bay swim organized by the same group. One hundred and twelve swimmers braved the elements at the start of July to take part in the testing 3.5km sea swim at Portnablagh.

The Gartan event provides a taster for open water swimming, or an opportunity to test yourself over a longer distance. Like last year there are three main distances—a 750-metre course for those who wish to try the open water, 1500-metres for the more adventurous, and for those aspiring to a longer distance there is a 3.8km swim.

“The aim behind it is to get people out and pushing themselves to new achievements, setting their own challenges and beating them, giving them another target to aim for” said Keith McClean, whose brainchild the swim is.

There is also a shorter distance (300m) for younger open water swimmers aged 12-16.

There will be prizes in different categories—a skins category for those who swim without a wetsuit, and age group prizes for younger and older swimmers.

Each distance is sponsored by local businesses: Gartan Outdoor Education Centre, Voodoo Venue, Donegal Oil, and Gartan Technologies. Additional event sponsorship is provided by Wet ‘n’ Wild, Highland Motors, Swilly Group and Peter Cutliffe. The Gartan Swim Challenge is run in conjunction with Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

The RNLI also stand to benefit from money raised by the event.

Why no go along on Saturday and give your support—swimming starts at 11am, with the longer distances heading off at 12.