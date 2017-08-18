GROUP B: Milford favourites to join Aodh Ruadh in quarter-finals

GROUP B

Aodh Ruadh 1 1 0 0 2

Naomh Ultan 1 1 0 0 2

Carndonagh 1 0 1 0 0

Milford 1 0 1 0 0



Results

Naomh Ultan 1-11, Carndonagh 0-11

Milford 1-10, Aodh Ruadh 2-15



Fixtures

Carndonagh v Milford, Saturday 7.00

Aodh Ruadh v Naomh Ultan, Sunday 3.00



When this group was drawn Aodh Ruadh and Milford would have been expected to qualify easily. That will probably still happen, but the Ballyshannon side put themselves in a very good place by going to Division One side Milford and winning easily.

On the other hand, Naomh Ultan made home advantage pay against Carndonagh and are now in with a fighting chance of making the quarter-finals.

Former Aodh Ruadh stalwart, Sylvester Maguire, is very happy with the club’s progress this year, sitting top of Division Two and favourites for a return to the top flight.

“We would be expecting to beat Naomh Ultan and that would put us in pole position in the group,” said Maguire.

“Our four in the league has been very good, but if we are to progress as a club we need to gain promotion and progress in the Intermediate Championship,” he said, adding that he wasn’t too worried whether they won the league, but it was vital they got promotion.

“The win against Milford in the first round was huge; it was revenge for last year when we had our chances in Convoy in the semi-final. Milford are in Division One and doing well there. They have made mighty progress. I was working down there between 1993 and 1996 and they weren’t strong.”

Maguire feels that Naomh Ultan will be a good test for Aodh Ruadh and quips that “we might have to watch out for Shovlin” after the former Donegal star played for the Dunkineely side in their win over Carndonagh in the first round.

Maguire said he expected Milford to overcome Carndonagh with some ease in the other game.



Democrat Predictions

It is hard to see past wins for Aodh Ruadh and Milford, but if the Ballyshannon side need reminding, they should remember last year’s quarter-final in Fintra when Naomh Ultan gave them plenty of trouble for long periods. In the end Aodh Ruadh won 2-18 to 3-8 and would expect to repeat that. In the other game Milford are in Division One against Division Four side Carndonagh.

Wins for Aodh Ruadh and Milford predicted.