GROUP A: Cloughaneely are the team to beat says Paddy J McGinley

INTERMEDIATE GROUP A

Cloughaneely 1 1 0 0 2

Naomh Columba 1 1 0 0 2

Naomh Brid 1 0 1 0 1

Gael Fhanada 1 0 1 0 0



Results

Naomh Columba 1-8, Naomh Brid 0-7

Cloughaneely 1-15, Gaeil Fhanada 1-8



Fixtures

Naomh Brid v Cloughaneely, Saturday 7.30

Gaeil Fhanada v Naomh Columba, Sunday 3.00



Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba are in pole position after their first round respective wins over Gaeil Fhánada and Naomh Brid.

They are second and fourth in Division Two, the Glen moving up to fourth following their weekend win over senior championship team Termon.

“Cloughaneely are the best team in the group and I would go so far as to say they are the best team in the Intermediate championship,” Naomh Columba manager Paddy J McGinley told the Democrat.

“I know there is a lot of talk about Aodh Ruadh and that they are the best team. But in my opinion Cloughaneely are a better side.

“They have the best squad of players in the Intermediate championship.

“They have a squad of 20, all good footballers and they also have Francie Friel working with them this year and he has them going really well.

“I know that soccer can be a factor with Cloughaneely, but if they can keep the squad together and with Jason McGee expected to return from Australia in a couple of weeks, they will have a big say in the championship.

“Darren McGeever is in Australia, too, at present and is a big loss to Cloughaneely. I understand Darren is away until Christmas.

“Cloughaneely, Milford and Aodh Ruadh and in that order is how I rate the teams in the Intermediate championship. We have too many injuries to count or match any of that trio.”

As for this weekend’s games in the group he feels that Naomh Columba don’t know Gaeil Fhánada all that well.

“Cloughaneely should be too strong for Naomh Brid but without Jason McGee, Naomh Brid will make it difficult for them. Naomh Brid are a good championship team.

“We don’t really know an awful lot about Fanad and we haven’t played them all that much. But they are at home and they always do well in the championship. They won the Intermediate a few years ago and they have a good few survivors from that team still playing so they have plenty of championship experience.”



Democrat predictions

Cloughaneely even without Jason McGee should have a little too much for Naomh Brid. But as Paddy J McGinley said Naomh Brid are a good championship team and the fact that they are at home will be worth a few points.

It will be close and Cloughaneely will have to be on their game to make sure of the win.

As for Naomh Columba and Gaeil Fhánada, this is another Division Two side Naomh Columba versus a side operating in Division Three.

I know Paddy J McGinley was playing down Naomh Columba but I expect the men from Glen, despite their injury crisis, to take a massive step towards a place in the last eight.

Cloughaneely and Naomh Columba to record away wins.