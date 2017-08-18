GROUP D: Battle is on to who will finish top, St. Eunan's or Naomh Conaill

GROUP D

St. Eunan’s 1 1 0 0 2

Naomh Conaill 1 1 0 0 2

Dungloe 1 0 1 0 0

Four Masters 1 0 1 0 0



Results:

Dungloe 1-12, Naomh Conaill 2-11

Four Masters 0-8, St. Eunan’s 1-21



Fixtures

St. Eunan’s v Dungloe, Sunday 3.00

Naomh Conaill v Four Masters, Sunday 5.30



After one round of games it is clear that St. Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill are strongly fancied to make the last eight, and that could be decided by Sunday evening next.

That is also the view of veteran St. Eunan’s player, John Haran, who returns from a holiday in northern Spain today, just in time for their clash with Dungloe on Sunday.

“We beat Four Masters in the opening game and we’d be confident of getting a result on Sunday and I would expect Naomh Conaill will also get the result against Four Masters,” said Haran.

The big struggle in this group, according to Haran, will be who tops the group. “We want to come out on top, especially as we have the last game at home. If you win your group, you avoid the big guns in the quarter-final, especially Kilcar,” says Haran.

“We have been going well this year under Barry and Eddie. They are doing a good job with no fuss. David McGinley was unlucky last year with injuries, but people forget we drew with Kilcar last year,” said Haran, who adds that having the likes of Conor O’Donnell, Conall Dunne, Kevin Rafferty back and Niall O’Donnell going well makes it easier.

“We have done well in the championship over the last 20 years and that is because we have a well run club with no politics.

“We beat Kilcar in the league and I’d be very happy with the way things are coming together in recent weeks.”

It may also be a factor that John Haran has been part of the senior team in those 20 years!

As for the other game, he says Naomh Conaill are one of three teams that he feels are favourites for the title, along with St. Eunan’s and Kilcar.

“Glenswilly will struggle without Neil (Gallagher). Glenties are very settled and even though they were beaten by Kilcar in the league, they will be one of the teams to beat.”



Democrat Predictions:

Like John Haran, the Democrat feels that there will be no shocks in these two games. Four Masters are really struggling this year and even though they had a good win over Gaoth Dobhair in the league in their last game, a narrow defeat would be a good result for them on Sunday.

It is just impossible to see Dungloe trouble St. Eunan’s, who probably have the best panel in the county at the moment. It would be safe to say that the big focus of both Naomh Conaill and St. Eunan’s will be on Sunday week and the final round showdown.

Comfortable wins for St. Eunan’s and Naomh Conaill are predicted.