GROUP B: Termon go to Killybegs and could secure quarter-final spot

GROUP B

Termon 1 1 0 0 2

Burt 1 0 1 0 1

Killybegs 1 0 1 0 1

Naomh Muire 1 0 1 0 0



Results

Burt 0-14, Killybegs 0-14

Termon 1-12, Naomh Muire 1-10



Fixtures

Killybegs v Termon, 7.30 Saturday

Naomh Muire v Burt, 7.30 Saturday



This group from the outset was seen as the most open group from the moment the draw was made.

And after one round of games and just one win and a draw it is still wide open.

That is how Burt PRO and mentor when the club won its first Donegal Intermediate football title last Autumn, Damian Dowds, sees it too.

“Termon with the win over Naomh Muire are in pole position and the other three, ourselves, Naomh Muire and Killybegs will feel they have a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals,” said Dowds.

“Termon also have the senior championship experience as have Killybegs, but they are having a difficult season in the league.”

Damien expects Termon to go to Killybegs on Saturday evening and come away with the win.

He also believes the big game of the weekend in the group is the clash of Burt and Naomh Muire at the Banks.

“Our game with Naomh Muire could be the defining game in the group. The winners of that game will be odds on to join Termon in the quarter-final.

“I expect Termon, given the quality they have in the forwards, to beat Killybegs.

“A win in Killybegs would put them on four points which would be enough to see them through.

“We feel we are capable of going to the Banks on Saturday evening and getting a result. But I’m sure that Naomh Muire feel they are capable of beating us too.

“That is what makes it such an intriguing game, I suppose. We have to play Naomh Muire twice in the league yet and in a way they are more important games.

“But to to qualify for the quarter-final in the championship would be huge for Burt.

“Between football and hurling August is a busy month for us. The hurlers have a championship semi-final and hopefully a final and the footballers have at least two big senior championship games.

“And with nine or ten of the hurlers on the football team it takes a fair bit of juggling and co-operation between both management teams to work through that situation.”



Democrat prediction

The Democrat wouldn’t be as sure as Damian Dowds that Termon will win in Fintra against Killybegs.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher is a huge loss to Killybegs. But Killybegs have a good championship pedigree and while they are struggling in the league, this game gives them an opportunity to shake off the shackles.

In 2010, they didn’t win a game in the league and reached the championship final pulling off a number of shock results en route.

Naomh Muire and Burt has the potential to be a real humdinger and expect fireworks at the Banks on Saturday evening.

Tom McHugh has Naomh Muire back on track after something of a wobble in the middle of the league.

They are close to the top the Division Three table just two points ahead of Burt who are back in fourth place.

Rory Grant, back from illness, is the only addition to the Burt side that defeated Milford, in a replay, in last year’s Intermediate final.

The Democrat is going for Naomh Muire and Termon to win.