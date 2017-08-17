Setanta and St.Eunan’s fight out an exciting draw in Donegal senior hurling championship

Setanta and St.Eunan’s fought out aDonegal Senior Hurling Championshipn exciting draw in their Donegal senior hurling championship encounter at Crossroads on Wednesday evening.

Setanta 0-13

St. Eunan’s 2-7

Playing with the aid of a strong wind in the first half, Setanta quickly opened a three point lead with two frees from Kevin Campbell and a Danny Cullen strike. Conor O’Grady replied with a free for the visitors on ten minutes.

However, with St. Eunan’s struggling to make progress in the difficult conditions, the home team stretched its lead with two more points from Campbell and Colm Melaugh. Sean McVeigh closed the gap with a determined run up the left wing and good strike over the bar in the 22nd minute. Setanta finished the half strongly with a well taken Declan Coulter point and two late frees from Campbell, leaving six points between the sides at the break, 0-8 to 0-2.

St. Eunan’s stormed back into the game on the resumption. In the 32nd minute Cian Durack finished a close range shot to the net. Four minutes later, Conor Parke played a long ball into Eugene Organ, who opened up the chance for O’Grady to strike a second goal. Kevin Meehan scored a free for the visitors, putting them ahead for the first time. Setanta fought back immediately with frees from Campbell and Coulter on 40 and 43 minutes.

Organ levelled again with a long range point. With conditions improving the last quarter was close and hard fought with both sides converting and missing a number of opportunities. McVeigh and O’Grady exchanged points with Cullen and Coulter, leaving the sides level with five minutes remaining. Coulter then converted a 65, but the last word went to Meehan with a late free. St. Eunan’s had a last gasp chance to snatch a win with a free that drifted narrowly wide to leave the teams tied at the finish.

The league stage of the senior hurling championship concludes this Wednesday when Buncrana host Setanta and Mac Cumhaills take on Burt.

St. Eunan’s: James Connors, Brian McIntyre, Coor O’Donnell, John McIntyre, Conor Kelly, Conor O’Grady (1-2, 0-1 free), Conor Parke, Colm Flood, Sean McVeigh (0-2), Steven Doherty, Sean Halvey, Eugene Organ (0-1), Cian Durack (1-0), Kevin Meehan (0-2 frees), Niall O’Donnell. Subs: Darragh McCarthy, Gearoid Leahy, Gareth Cooper, Cian Randles, Eoin Scanlon, Eunan O’Donnell, Des Kenny, Shane Maguire, Ryan Hilferty.

Setanta: Ciaran Bellew, Brendan Tourish, Simon McMenamin, Mark Callaghan, Martin Bonner, James Callaghan, Justin McBride, Danny Cullen (0-2), Richie Kee, Colm Melaugh (0-1), Mark Kane, Shaun Anderson, Shane Flynn, Niall Cleary, Kevin Campbell (0-6 frees). Subs: Declan Coulter (0-4, 0-2 frees), Alan McConnell, Dean McDevitt, Jonathan Carlin, Josh Cronolly, Gary McGettigan, Conor Gallen, Ciaran O’Neill, David Porter, Dylan Linton, Conor McGettigan.

Referee: Hugo Wallace