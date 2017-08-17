National Community Games finals this weekend

The National Community Games finals will take place at the Sports Campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin this weekend.

The County has over 100 young people competing in Athletics, Soccer, Hurling, Cycling, Duathlon, Art, Modelmaking, Handwriting, Ballthrow and Talent.

The competitions commence at 9am on Saturday and finish on Sunday.

All information regarding event times has been fowarded to the area secreteries. Best of luck to all taking part.