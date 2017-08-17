DONEGAL GOLF: All the news from golf clubs in Donegal

Dunfanaghy

Wed 9th Aug Open Stableford - 1st Padraig O Dochartigh 13 41; 2nd Owen Gallagher 21 40; Gross Mick McGinley scr 21 35; 3rd Niall McCormick 5 39. Cat Jim Carey 28 36. CSS 67.

10th August - Captains Mixed Scramble - 1st Bill McCallion 7 63.5; Paula McCallion 22; 2nd Nigel Doherty 12 64; Janice Doherty 30

Friday 11th Captains Scramble - 1st Killian McGinley 3 56.2; Niall McCormick 5; Rory Kelly 23; David Daly; 2nd Hugh Kelly 11 56.7, Anthony Gallagher 15, Rory O'Hare 19, Barry Whelan

Sat 12th John Preston’s Captain’s Day - 1st Ken Armstrong 14 63; 2nd Chris Monroe 13 64; Gross Michael Wilson 0 71; 3rd Mark Sullivan 14 65; 4th Ronnie Young 13 66; 5th Peadar Curran 11 66 bot; 6th Andy Murray 13 66 bot; Committee: Paul Burton 10 68; Past Captain Neil McGinley 13 68; Cat: Geoff Rountree 21 67; NQ: Patrick McGinley 16 64; Visitor: Ronan Harte 11 73; Juvenile: James Marriott 16 65; 1st 9 Lindsay MaCorkell 15 29; 2nd 9 Kieran McTaggart 16 29; Longest Drive Killian McGinley; Nearest the Pin Michael McColgan Jnr 4'1". CSS 68

Sun 13th Aug 4BBB - 1st Bill McCallion 7 45, Dominic Bogue 14; 2nd Paul Smyth 10 43, Andy Murray 13.

Bundoran Ladies

All members of Bundoran Golf Club wish Kay McGowan, Club President, husband Pauric and family members a most enjoyable President’s Day this Saturday 19th August.

The President’s Day, the last major of the season, will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m. in the Great Northern Hotel, check notices in men’s and ladies locker rooms for details. All members of the club most welcome to attend.

The week-end gets off to a good start with the President’s mixed scramble, which is a fun competition, on Friday 18th at 6 p.m. This will be followed by refreshments in the Clubhouse after the nine hole event.

Congratulations to Deirdre Mulligan who did the double in winning the last two competitions in the past week. Well done to all the winners.

Result of SuperValu Bundoran sponsored competition on Sunday 13th 1st Deirdre Mulligan 36 points (b.o.t.); 2nd Bernie Gillespie 36 points; 3rd Kathleen O’Neill 34 points (b.o.t.); 4th Sorcha Begley 34 points. Front nine Barbara Craig 19 points. Back nine Mary Mitchell 18 points.

Results of Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundoran, sponsored competition on Thursday 10th August 1st Deirdre Mulligan 72; 2nd Kathleen O’Neill 73; 3rd Nadine Ivers 75.

This Thursday 17th August is a Ladies Open Day stableford competition sponsored by Belleek Pottery.

On Sunday 20th August there is a club competition.

Ballyliffin

Confined Stroke 13th August: 1st Ryan Collins (19) 67; 2nd Aaron Jenkins (6) 68; 3rd Raymond O’Donnell (9) 68; 4th Liam Tourish (6) 68; Gross: Paul Doherty(C) (1) 71. Back 9: Martin Harkin (11) 33 ½. CSS 72

Saturday Confined 12th August: 1st James Connolly (17) 39pts; 2nd Matt Concannon (8) 39pts; 3rd John Lewers (11) 38pts; 4th John Gibbons (9) 37pts; Gross: Brendan Devlin (-1) 36pts. CSS: 74

Friday Scramble 11th August: 1st Ita McHugh, Eamonn McHugh, Valerie Beattie, Jim Beattie 25.3; 2nd Fergus Hegarty, Pascal Mooney, Tony McEleney, Anthony McEleney 26.5; 3rd John Gill, Padraig Porter, Ryan Doherty, Peter doherty 26.9

Clonmany Festival Cup 9th & 10th August: 1st William Lalor (19) 40pts; 2nd Padraig Porter (13) 40pts; 3rd Pierce Devine (15) 39pts; 4th Ciaran McAteer (13) 39pts; Gross: Kealan Quigg (1) 35pts; Visitor: Kevin McLaughlin (14) 36pts; Front 9: Seamus Hopkins (12) 21pts; Back 9: Seamus McLaughlin(M) (11) 21pts; Best Day: Bryan Northey (6) 37pts. CSS: Day 1 72. CSS: Day 2 71

Ladies: 1st Vivienne Bannon 39pts; 2nd Grace Nelson 38pts; 3rd Bernie McCarron 37pts; Gross: Anne McLaughlin 18pts. Lady Back 9: Elaine McLaughlin 20pts. Lady Front 9: Yvonne Doherty 17pts. Lady Best Day: Patricia Cooney 34pts. Visitor: Eleanor Fitzpatrick 32pts

Ladies: Sunday confined 13th August: 0-18 1st Joan Doherty 17pts; 2nd Karen McLaughlin 15pts. 19-28 1st Mary McGonigle 26pts; 2nd Kathleen McKeague 19pts. 29-36 1st Margaret Andrews 20pts; 2nd Maire Mathews 19pts

Tuesday Confined 8th August: 1st Noeleen Gordon 33pts; 2nd Ruth McGartoll 32pts; 3rd Geraldine Mullan 32pts; 4th Molly McCloskey 30pts. Back 9: Bernie McCarron 14pts

Forthcoming Events & Fixtures

Saturday 19th August 2017 Lady Captains on both courses

Sunday 20th August 2017 Glashedy Anniversary Open on Glashedy Links

Saturday 26th August 2017 Mr President’s Day Johnny McEleney

Friday Scrambles every Friday from 5pm. All members welcome.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

Hot off winning the Club prize last week Darragh McGowan, playing off a 3 handicap, took the honours to win the Lady Captain's prize at the weekend, carding a splendid 38 pts on day 1 and 37 on day two aggregate score 75.

Runner up was Ann Glancy with an aggregate 72 (37 and 35). The gross was won by Dolores Devaney on agg. 41 gr pts In 3rd place was Kathleen Porter on agg 69; 4th Sharon Maoney agg 68.

Cat 1 Mary McHugh agg 63; Cat 2 Ann Sweeney agg 67 bot; Cat 3 Ann Gilligan agg 67. Day 1 was won by Margaret Hynes on a splendid 40 pts. Day 2 Karen Duncan on 35 pts bot A mystery prize for the best scoring on hole 7 was won by Josephine Stewart. Committee Prize Kathleen McGowan agg. 62. Senior Prize Brid McMenamin agg 65. Granny prize Clara McNeill agg 65.

The Beginner 9 hole comp was won by newcomer Christine Henderson and the Beginner 5 hole comp. was won by Levina Merritt. Christine is now moving on to play 18 holes and Levina will step up to 9 holes.

The Gent 9 hole prize was won by John Costello with a very fine 23 pts and the Guest prize was won by Mary Casey (Strabane) on 33 pts.

Bundoran

The results for the weekend competition (12th & 13th August) were:

1st: Mason Collins 65; 2nd: Sean Crawford 66 (BOT); 3rd: Niall Clancy 66; 4th: Malachy Kearney 67 (BOT). Gross: Enda McFadden 75.

Congratulations to all. The presentation of prizes will take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 1st.

Upcoming Events:

Presidents Day will be held next Saturday (19th).

There will be a Club Scramble on Friday, commencing at 6 p.m. Those requiring partners should arrive early.

Wednesday Open: Entry - Members 5 Euro, Visitors 20 Euros.

The Bundoran Parish Classic will be on Wednesday, August 30th. Entry 100 Euros per Team of 4.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

This week I'm going to dedicate my report to our youth at B&S. I would like to pay tribute to those who got involved and in particular the man who stepped up to the mark this year and took on the role of Junior Convenor John Bradley.

First I would like to give a mention to our Lady Captain Kaye Stewart who had a fantastic weekend for her Lady Captain’s Day and congratulations to the winner Darragh McGowan. Please check out our Ladies report.

John, who most people know is President of Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club, a role that in itself demands a lot of time and energy and indeed dedication.

This year, John Bradley along with all his volunteer helpers, ladies and gents who are so important at any club, and indeed John will tell you that he was blessed with good volunteers, have brilliantly carried on the great work that has been achieved at B&S. We only have to look at how many low handicap golfers we have in our juniors and believe you me, there's a lot more to come.

I think it's great to see in a club the fact that we have our Junior golfers battling it out week after week for the coveted gross prize. We have the likes of young Griffin, Curran, McBride Bradley Walsh and pushing on their heels we have young Allen, McMenamin, Moore, Patton, Carr and many more. It really is in the interest of the Council in every club and in particular our own to invest heavily in Junior golf to ensure the future of our fabulous Golf Club right here on our doorstep.

The young boys and girls we have here get lessons from PGA Professional Jimmy Gallagher. John and his team then had them all out together on Mondays where they were able to practice their skills and have some fun as they all became good friends.

This Saturday 19th is our Presidents Day and I would like to take this opportunity to wish John and his family all the very best for the weekend and indeed the rest of your President’s year.

Please show your support for our young golfers by following us on Facebook at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club (Official).

Cruit

John Bonner was back to what he does best, a great round of golf to win the Brendan Ward sponsored "Irish Pressings".

His four over round shows he still happier with his putter than the driving wheel. Well done. The Cowley brothers were in good form with 2nd and 4th and Columba Bonner was a good 3rd.

With Donal away it was going to be close call for Gross....and Captain Johndy was the best of the rest. A big thank you to Brendan for a lovely array of prizes.

Irish Pressings (Brendan Ward) - 13/8/2017: 1st John V Bonner (9) 41pts; 2nd Alan Cowley (18) 39pts B.O.T; Gross Johndy Boyle (8) 30 gross pts; 3rd Columba Bonner (16) 39pts; 4th Stephen Cowley (12) 38pts B.O.T. F9 Frank Kelly (23) 22pts B.O.T.;

B9 Darren Gallagher (13) 22pts B.O.T. SS 67 (37pts)

This week’s competition is sponsored by M.F.V. Neptune and following week we have Packie Bonner Open.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Congratulations to Heather Hamilton who won the Ladies' Charity Open in Rosapenna last weekend with 37 pts. Several Dunfanaghy ladies played Sandy Hills (a surprise to some of us) as it was Captain's Day in Dunfanaghy. The fairways and greens were in excellent condition, great to play a different course.

The Captain, John Preston, entertained the ladies last Tuesday, Mary Wilson (20) returning an excellent winning score of 63, Cathleen Boyle (20) 2nd with 65, Gross Olivia Moore (13) 81, 3rd Mabel Gillespie (26) 66, 1st 9 Janice Doherty (30) 32 , 2nd 9 Robyn McConnell (13) 31.5, css 69

This weekend is the Caravanners' competition, book on line or phone the clubhouse. Lady Captain's outing to Donegal is next Tuesday 22nd August. I am sure you may still book - talk to any of the ladies for info. Transport leaving the club house at 9.30, and Nora is arranging the weather.

Hate to mention Winter Links, but the first outing is on Tuesday 5th September, book on line or phone the club house.

Drum Bar Golf Society

A big congratulations are extended this week to one of our newest society members who won his first outing at the weekend

Chris Wertz has been playing some lovely golf this year and he produced another fine performance to take the honours at our latest outing which was to Buncrana Golf Club last Saturday.

Another one of our new members, Adrian Daly, continued his recent good form with second place while Mary McGlynn carded a fine score to take third.

Our thanks to Buncrana GC for their hospitality on Saturday. Our next outing is the annual Memorial Day which is in Letterkenny on August 26th.

The results from Saturday were: 1st Chris Wertz, 2nd Adrian Daly, 3rd Mary McGlynn, Front 9 Oliver Duffy, Back 9 Davy Moore; Cat 1 Dave Sumner, Cat 2 John Neely, Cat 3 Columba Crawford. Longest drives, Adrian Daly and Eileen Crossan, Nearest the pin, Hughie Kelly.

Letterkenny Ladies

On Friday 11th August the Ladies Classic was held and was well supported. The winners were James McFadden, Maura Kavanagh, Mary B. McNulty and Barry Cavanagh having had a very good score of 94 pts. Second place went to Eddie and Ed Margy, M.P. O'Donnell and Paddy O'Gorman with a score of 90 pts.

The winning Ladies Team with 87 pts. went to Angela Bradley, Anne Cannon, M. McDonagh and G. Hines. The mixed team with 85 pts went to Roan and Kay Kelly, Mary B. McBrearty and Gerry Sullivan.

The Longest Drives on the 17th went to Tracy Spence for the Ladies and to Enda Mannion for the Gents. Nearest to the Pin on the 8th for the Ladies went to Angela Bradley and for the Gents on the 16 went to Barry Kavanagh.

Overall it was a very successful Classic run by the Lady Captain Mary Fowley.

Letterkenny

On Bank Holiday Monday 07/08/17 the Open in aid of St. Luke's Hospital was played off. John Doherty won this competition with a hole in one on the 5th, one birdie and 8 pars. He had a score of 43 pts. The hole in one was cause for much celebration in the Club House afterwards. David Walsh came in second with 41 pts and Garvin McGahey third with 40 pts.

On Wednesday 9th August the McGinley Motors Open was held. M.P. O'Donnell won with 40 pts., Daragh McMenamin scored 39 pts. Simon Stephens 34 Grs. pts. and Tony Logue came in third with 38 pts. Conor McGettigan (Visitor) scored 35 pts.

On Saturday 12/08/17 DNG Boyce Gallagher McCahey Open was played off. Kevin Rafferty won with a hole in one, an eagle, 1 birdie and 12 pars scoring 40 pts. Lee Walsh came in second with 38 pts. (bot) and Darragh McMenamin third with 38 pts. Congratulations to Kevin Rafferty on getting a hole in one on the 13th. Thats two players doing it now within a short period of time, there is hope for the rest of us.

On Sunday 13/07/17 a Members Competition was held. Paul Doherty won with 2 birdies and 8 pars having a score of 42 pts. Darragh McMenamin came in second with 38 pts. and Darragh Heaney third with 37 pts.

Letterkenny played in the first leg of the All Ireland 4 Ball semi final against Castle Hume also on Sunday 13/08/17. Letterkenny won 3/2 at home against a very competitive Castle Hume team. A tough match was expected and it was all that and more. Letterkenny are going to Castle Hume with 3 games up and need to win another 3 games next Sunday 20th. While there is a tough task ahead, Letterkenny has a good panel of players and there is every reason to believe that they can do it. March on guys, onwards and upwards. Thanks to the supporters who turned out on the day.

Upcoming Event.

On this coming Friday 18/08/17 Letterkenny Golf Club are hosting a Classic for BUMBLEance the childrens ambulance service. It is a very worthy cause you can book on line @letterkennygolfclub.com or ring 074 9121150

Narin and Portnoo

The culmination of Captains week is this weekend when Kevin Gilgunn hosts his Captain’s prize, every member over the last few weeks has been honing their game with the hope of capturing the the big prize. Of course it is easier said than done especially with such a large field taking to the fairways, the course will be in excellent condition thanks to Dave and his green staff

Results Sat.Sun. 12th/13th August, 1st Vincent Lennon (18) 40pts b.o.t., 2nd Hugh Moore (13) 40pts, 3rd Harry Reid (8) 39pts, Front Nine Paul McNamee (17) 23pts, Back Nine Kevin Doherty (18) 21pts, Cat A Willie Quinn (7) 37pts, Cat B John Quinn (12) 37pts, Cat C Michael Naughton (19) 37pts

Fixtures Open every Wed. Sat.Sun.19th/20th August Mr Kevin Gilgunn's Captain Prize.

Portsalon

On Saturday last the second major golfing event on the Portsalon golfing calendar was staged with the playing of Martin Blaney’s Captains Prize. The event played in excellent weather conditions and attracted a very large turnout. The large turnout showed the esteem the members hold for their captain Martin Blaney. The excellent weather coupled with the course condition despite some tricky pin positions led to some excellent scoring. The overall winner and first time major winner was Winner: Stuart Nicholl – 47 points

Runner-up: Ronan Curran – 41 points Gross: Pauric Dunleavy – 31 gross points Third: John Cullen – 39 points BOT Fourth: Brendan McHugh – 39 points Fifth: Seán McAteer – 38 points Guest: Simon Stephens – 36 points Committee: Gareth McLarnon – 32 points

Past Captain: Cathal Toland – 36 points Past president Patrick Shields, Back Nine: James McCarron – 21 points Front Nine: Pat O'Neill – 21 points On Friday evening the Captain hosted a scramble competition and the winners wer Captain's Scramble Winners: Cormac Blaney, Mae Blaney, Ricky Connolly The CSS for Captain's day was : 35 pts

The Captain Martin Blaney thanked everyone who turned on this his special day at Portsalon Golf Club. He thanked the members who bestowed the honour of Captain on him. He thanked the greens staff who had the course looking in such magnificent condition. He thanked Roisin Gibbons and her staff who looked after all who played. He thanked the frontline staff of who put in long hours to ensure the event ran smoothly. Finally he welcomed and thanked his wife and his family for all their support during this his year as Captain.

President’s Day: Following all the excitement of open week, the Captains prize and the Barton Cup this week end the members of Portsalon Golf Club will contest for final golfing major of the year as the players from the Kingdom club will contest for Kathleen Mc Cormick’s Presidents Prize on Saturday 16 th August. Kathleen who holds the honour of being the first lady member to hold the coveted title of club President. Throughout Kathleen’s golfing career she held the title of Lady Captain and has represented Portsalon Golf Club on various golf teams. This now is Kayhleen’s final golfing seasons as President of Portsalon Golf Club. The Captain Dermot Boyce and the members of Portsalon golf club wish our club President Kathleen Mc Cormick every success on this her special and historic day at Portslaon golf club.A time sheet is in operation for this event and at the time of going to press there are a few time slots available, so contact 074 9159459 to ensure your place in this major event. Presentation of prizes will take place at approx 9.30 p.m and all prize winners are asked to be in attendance.

Captain’s Outing: One of the onerous tasks bestowed on the vice captain is to organise the captains outing. The vice captain Paul Armstrong has this year arranged a swap with Ballyliffen Golf Club which will see Portsalon members travelling to Ballyliffen and Ballyliffen members taking over the Portsalon course on Saturday 13th September 2014. Full details will be published later.

Team News: Portsalon entertained Nairn/Portnoo in the return leg of the Donegal Minor League on Friday last. Going into the match the Rosses men held the upper hand with four matches to one and they obtained the required matches to advance to the 2014 final. The Portsalon team captain Joe Harking thanked Nairn/Portnoo for the spirip in which both matches was played. He thanked all the Portsalon members who represented the club during this year’s campaign. He wished Nairn/Portnoo success in the final. Club Captain Dermot Boyce welcomed NaIirn/Portnoo to Portsalon and congratulated them on their victory.

Results: In the lead up to the Captains Day the club staged a mixed foursomes event and the winners were Susie Sweeney and Eugene Gallagher, runners up Patricia and Frank Mc Carthy with Betty Boal and Chuck Mc Taggart third.. The winners of the Wednesday open was Garret Horkin (20) 399 points, runner up Paul Shields (8) 39 points,gross Martin Sutherland (2) 31 points, 3rd Brian O’Reilly (19) 38 points, visitor Thomas Merritt Otway 35 points.The CSS was 37 points.

The Portsalon Past Captains Cup has been rescheduled to Saturday 6th September with a tee off time at 2 p.m.