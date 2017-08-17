ST. PAT'S V FINN HARPS: A point against St Pat's would be a good result - Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps would gladly take a point from their trip to Inchicore, Dublin, on Friday, in their SSE Airtricity Premier League clash with St Patrick’s Athletic.

That is unashamedly the target of Harps manager, Ollie Horgan, for this bottom half of the table showdown with the Dubliners.

Harps head to Richmond Park on Friday night, in ninth place in the SSE Airtricity Premier table, one position and one point below St Pats.

“I’d gladly take a point from the game. St Pats are in a completely false position in the table,” insisted the Harps boss.

“They got off to a poor start but they have strengthened the team considerably during the summer and they are now a proper team,” he added.

“They’ve added Killian Brennan and Owen Garvan; he is back from playing at a high level in England and they have added a young centre half from Holland.”

The sides have met twice in the league so far with Harps claiming the full six points from the two meetings.

Sean Houston and Cillian O’Connor got the goals in the 2-1 win at Richmond Park, back in the middle of March.

And Danny Morrissey netted twice and Packie Mailey bagged the third in a 3-1 victory in Finn Park, at the end of May.

“They are a proper team and they are a much better team now than the one that we beat by the skin of our teeth earlier in the season.

“It was real backs to the wall that night and they have got much stronger since; they are on a great run and have won four of their last five games.

“I expect them to finish further up the table before the season is over and I don’t see them being in any relegation trouble whatsoever. So that is why I would be happy with a point on Friday night and we will have to play very well to come away with it.”

Harps go into Friday night’s game on the back of a thrilling 4-3 extra time Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup win over Bohemians last Friday night in Finn Park.

Sean Houston scored two of the goals from the penalty spot and Killian Cantwell scored in normal time. And Eddie Dsane sealed the win in the first period of extra-time.

“It was a great win but I would trade it for a win in the league any day.

“The boys played well and it was a good performance. The only pity was that we did not get the performance the week before against Galway.”

A combination of injury and suspension saw Tommy McBride, Johnny Bonner, Pascal Millien and Ibrahim Keita come into the team in place of Packie Mailey, Gareth Harkin, Caolan McAleer and Paddy McCourt from the starting 11 that had lined out against Galway.

“The lads that came in did well which is good because we are going to have them all on the run to the end of the season.”

Packie Mailey, Gareth Harkin and Pascal Millienare all on the treatment table this week and the manager still has concerns over the availability of Danny Morrissey, while there is some confusion as to whether Paddy McCourt served his one match ban in last weekend’s cup game. He will definitely be without Caolan McAleer, who will miss both Friday's game and Monday's game with Cork City.

St. Pat's will be without Killian Brennan, who is also suspended

“I know Danny came on last week but it was a case of needs must. He is still not a 100% and like the rest of the lads as I speak to you on Tuesday, I don’t know and won’t know until later in the week, who will be good to and who will not,” says Horgan.