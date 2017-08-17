DONEGAL GAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Big game of weekend is in Gaoth Dobhair who host Glenswilly

Glenswilly, the reigning champions, and Gaoth Dobhair collide in the top game of the weekend as the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Club Championship gets underway in earnest.

The two meet in a round two game in Group C, a group which also contains championship heavyweights, Kilcar, last year’s beaten finalists. Ardara are the fourth team in the group.

It is one of eight second round ties across the four groups to be played over Saturday evening, Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Gaoth Dobhair will be without Odhrán MacNiallais, who is on a summer sanction playing with Donegal in the New York championship.

Kilcar will be without Stephen McBrearty, Donegal/ Boston and Andrew McClean, Sligo/New York, for Sunday’s game in Ardara. They also have injury doubts in Michael Hegarty and Eoin McHugh.

St Eunan’s, Naomh Conaill and St Michael’s, the other championship heavyweights, all have home ties.

John Haran is due back from holidays in Spain for St Eunan’s clash with Dungloe in O’Donnell Park

Naomh Conaill will be without Leo McLoone (in New York for summer playing with Donegal/New York) for the visit of Four Masters.

And St Michael’s are planning this week to be without Mark Anthony McGinley, who is on holidays, for their meeting with Bundoran, at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

In the other games in the senior championship there could be a tasty affair in Malin, where MacCumhaill’s are the visitors. This clash has history and there was a tasty league game in MacCumhaill Park a few weeks ago.

There are also six second round games in the Intermediate championship pencilled in for the weekend.

The final round of group games in the senior and intermediate championship will be played on the following weekend - 26/27th of August.

The quarter-finals in the senior championship are set for the weekend of 10th September; the semi-finals on 30 September/October 1 and final on Sunday, October 15th.

The intermediate quarter-finals are set for weekend of 10th September and the semi-finals are set for September 23/24 with final on Sunday October 8th.

See this week's Donegal Democrat for full previews on all senior and intermediate games.