Donegal Snooker Club to host snooker club from Iceland in European snooker match



Donegal’s North West Snooker club in Letterkenny are creating history this weekend when they play in European Snooker Club Challenge match.

A North West club selection play host to Icelandic club Billiard Barrin, from Reykjavík on Friday and Saturday, at the North West Snooker Club, Port Road, in Letterkenny.

“It is the first time we have been involved in the tournament. There may have been other from the county in the past it is a first for the North West Snooker Club,” said Aidan Devenney of the North West Snooker Club and member of the team.

“It is a one off match, but we will be hoping to have a return match next year.

“They are taking over an eight man team, but we have named a nine man team because one of the lads is not available for all the games,” Aidan added.

The North West have named a nine man team for the match. The nine that will represent the club in the tournament are Aidan Devenney, Sean Devenney, Amon Gol, Sean Connors, all Letterkenny, Shaun Bonner, Dungloe, Ronan Whyte, Ardara, Noel McMenamin and Jack McGranaghan.

The action gets underway at 10 am on Friday with eight singles games, and it will conclude on Saturday afternoon with four Scotch double matches.