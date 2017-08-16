MANOR 5K: Local road race in Manorcunningham a great success again this year

The Manor 5k road race has once again been a great success, with athletes from as far away as Belfast, and Nenagh competing over the traditional route around the historic landmarks in Raymoughey.

The race was won by David McMenamin of Inishowen AC in a time of 16.08. the first lady was Linda McGrath of Lifford Strabane AC. Dermot McElhinney City of Derry Sparta was the first over 40 with the ever improving Barry Mackey Letterkenny AC claiming the first place in the over 50. In the ladies over 40 local Lady Angela Doran finished first and Marjan Bangert of Raphoe Running Club was the winner of the over 50 section.

But the outstanding performance of the night has to go to Finlay Marshall of the Rosses AC in the Junior section. The transition year student is competing in his first year of Athletics and was in contention all the way to finish 3rd overall and claim the junior section. His time on the night was 16.27 considering the warm conditions and the climb over the second half of the course this was exceptional. The Rosses area have alway managed to produce talented sports people over the generations and it looks like the Rosses Athletic club has just discovered another one for the future in Finlay Marshall.

On the local scene the first LanganHarps player was Oisin Toye and the first Lagan Harps Lady was Kelsey Coll.

First local is always a big honour with Gary Neely of the Swanlings taking the title for 2017, much to the delight of his coach and founding member Shaun (Swan) O Donnell. Shaun said (after finishing a queen cake and a cup of Tea) its great to see the next generation of athletes taking over the mantel from him and Ernie. Shaun finished in a very credible 25 minutes. There is still life left in the legs yet Shaun.

Manor 5k 2017 - FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 427 David Mc Menamin m MO Inishowen AC 16:08,7

2. 433 Dermot Mc Elhinney m M40 City of Derry Spartans 16:23,1

3. 424 Finlay Marshall m MJ Rosses AC 16:27,2

4. 414 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic AC 16:29,3

5. 409 Ivan Toner m M40 Letterkenny AC 16:35,5

6. 420 Aron Cole m MO Foyle Valley AC 17:19,3

7. 451 David Smith m MJ Letterkenny AC 17:29,0

8. 444 James Stevenson m MO Lifford Strabane AC 17:33,9

9. 406 Eoghan Furey m M40 City of Derry Spartans 17:38,1

10. 412 Karl Kelly m MO Inishowen AC 17:56,1

11. 464 Paul Dillon m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 17:59,2

12. 422 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses AC 18:01,7

13. 426 Oisin Toye m MJ Lagan Harps 18:34,4

14. 417 Gavin Ward m MO Rosses AC 18:40,7

15. 421 Declan Mc Gill m M40 Foyle Valley AC 19:06,0

16. 403 Rob Jones m M40 Shaef Shifters 19:06,6

17. 425 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:08,5

18. 440 Aaron Mc Grath m MJ Lifford Strabane AC 19:22,7

19. 419 Martin Dunleavy m M50 Foyle Valley AC 19:36,8

20. 479 Gary Neely m M40 Swanlings 19:40,4

21. 457 Keith Gordan m MO 24/7 Triathlon 20:32,8

22. 441 Declan Barr m MO D Q Fitness 20:42,2

23. 463 Travis Crawford m MO 21:11,4

24. 439 Linda Mc Grath f FO Lifford Strabane AC 21:15,5

25. 413 Daithí Mc Colgan m MO Inishowen AC 21:31,8

26. 484 Darragh Rodgers m MJ Largan Harps 21:44,7

27. 476 Gerard Mc Connell m MO Swanlings 21:54,6

28. 410 Brendan Delap m M50 Letterkenny Park Run 22:06,9

29. 407 Paul Gillen m M50 22:07,4

30. 470 Eugene McGinley m M50 Swanlings 22:28,0

31. 481 Gareth Rodgers m MO 22:31,4

32. 431 Tom Doherty m MJ Drumoghill Running Club 22:37,0

33. 491 Paul Woods m M50 22:50,0

34. 448 Sean Rankin m M50 22:53,5

35. 460 Matthew Doran m MJ Largan Harps 23:02,5

36. 445 Ton Bangert m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 23:48,4

37. 488 Sarah Doherty f FO Convoy AC 23:51,0

38. 436 Tommy Doherty m M50 Drumoghill Running Club 24:05,4

39. 442 Mark Bonner m MJ Lagan Harps 24:24,4

40. 416 Ryan Browne m MJ 24:26,3

41. 415 Philip Browne m M40 24/7 Triathlon 24:26,3

42. 489 Max Johnston m MJ 24:42,5

43. 458 Dylan Mc Aleer m MJ Lagan Harps 24:43,0

44. 466 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 25:10,1

45. 449 Marjan Bangert f F50 25:58,4

46. 411 Jacko Crawford m M40 Lagan 26:06,0

47. 468 Michael Toner m MO 26:06,6

48. 462 Angela Doran f F40 26:22,0

49. 404 Rachel Lanergan f F40 Ma 26:53,2

50. 469 Elaine Parke f FO Convoy AC 27:05,9

51. 485 Amanda Stevenson f FO Drumoghill Running Club 27:15,9

52. 455 Noreen Sharkey f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 27:24,9

53. 456 Jean Mc Glinchey f F50 27:45,8

54. 453 Liam Haughey m M50 Pieta House 27:55,5

55. 450 Katelyn Stevenson f FJ 28:03,7

56. 473 Georgina Mc Crudden f FO 24/7 Triathlon 28:22,8

57. 452 Jack King m MJ Rise 28:33,8

58. 465 Mary Gallagher f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 28:37,7

59. 482 Darren Rodgers m MO Largan Harps 29:09,4

60. 467 Moira Stilvern f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 29:23,1

61. 435 Eileen Morning f F40 Swanlings 29:25,9

62. 492 Brendan Logue m M40 29:31,5

63. 438 Sean Morris m MO Lifford Strabane AC 29:40,3

64. 486 Aoife Jordan f FJ 29:52,1

65. 483 Eva Meehan f FJ 29:52,3

66. 428 Desmond Brownlie m M50 Lagan Valley AC 30:51,4

67. 446 Caroline Dillon f FO Lifford Strabane AC 30:55,3

68. 471 Martina Mc Brearty f F50 Letterkenny Park Run 30:57,1

69. 443 Angela Mc Hugh f FO Lifford Strabane AC 31:04,8

70. 487 David Flood m MO 31:19,3

71. 477 Orla Redmond f FO 31:33,4

72. 402 Riley Doherty f FJ 31:44,2

73. 401 Andrew Doherty m MO 31:44,4

74. 472 Conor Logan m MJ 31:47,0

75. 490 Amanda Johnston f FO 34:01,2

76. 474 Jimmy Gildea m M50 Letterkenny AC 34:27,7

77. 478 Jack Mc Connell m MJ Swanlings 34:57,3

78. 434 Dean Ramsey m MJ 35:15,9

79. 459 Dara Furey m MO City of Derry Spartans 35:38,5

80. 454 Jacob Furey m MJ 35:39,0

81. 461 Calum Furey m MJ 35:39,6

82. 418 Ellie O Donnell f FJ 37:10,4

83. 437 Ava Doherty f FJ Drumoghill Running Club 38:03,6

84. 429 Geramine Rodgers f F40 Drumoghill Running Club 39:07,8

85. 432 Noreen Doherty f F50 Drumoghill Running Club 39:09,0

86. 475 Mia Devenney f FJ 41:30,5