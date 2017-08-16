DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Glenfin

The winning lotto numbers on the 8th of August were 3-1-6-8-2-4-5-7. Noel Herron, Welchtown and Kevin Byrne, Ballyshannon matched 3 numbers and won €30 each. This week's jackpot is €6600.

Well done to the U16 girls who beat Naomh Conaill by 3-13 to 2-3 in Glenfin on Tuesday evening.

They U14 boys had a great victory over Cloughaneely away in the championship last Friday. The final score was Cloughaneely 3-5, Glenfin 4-8.

The Minor girls are through to the county semi-final on the 29th of August.

Hard luck to the U16 boys who put up a great fight against Downings in the Division Two league final in Glenswilly on Sunday evening losing out in the end by seven points.

Best of luck to Katy Herron, Karen Guthrie, Grainne Houston, Yvonne McMonagle and the Donegal senior team when they take on Mayo in All Ireland quarter final in Mullingar next Saturday at 2.15pm.

URRIS

Last week was a busy one for the club. Thanks to the Cleary family fthe or allowing us to run the John Joe Cleary Memorial, in memory of John Joe. Thanks to all who attended on the night, visiting teams CLG Malin, Muff and Faughanvale, referees, Mark Gilmore and John Farren for organising and running this event and all who helped out in any way on the night.

Match ‘n’ Win: The numbers drawn last week were 1, 4, 7, 12. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners; McCaul family, Rooskey; James B Kelly, Dunaff; Damien McLaughlin, Fahan; Marian McHale, Straid; McConway family, Dunaff. The jackpot this week is €3,780.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was just one match 3 winner in last week's club lotto. The numbers drawn were 11-12-14-23. Next week's jackpot is €1800.

MALIN

The seniors gained two valuable league points last Sunday over Killybegs. The seniors and reserves are home to MacCumhaills on Sunday in the championship. The senior is a massive game as they lost their first game of the group against Bundoran.

The under 14s won the Division One league final last Frsiday night against Gaoth Dobhair in Killygordon. The put on an excellent display and the club would like to say how proud they are of the team and congratulate them and their management team of Liam O’Neill, John McLaughlin (Shosa), Eamonn Ward and Frank Hegarty on their achievements.

Well done to Josh Conlon who played for Donegal Under 16s in the Buncrana Cup last Saturday. Malin hosted the under 15 Donegal Division one Óg Sport competition last Saturday, Glenswilly won the competition, beating Termon in the final. The minors lost out in their championship division one match last Friday night to St Eunan’s

This year’s 5K will take place on the 2nd of September, more details to follow.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €750. The numbers drawn were 2-7-3-5-4-6-1 with the €50 going to Paco McLaughlin, Aughaclay. Next weeks jackpot is €800.

The club would like to wish Aoife McColgan, Micheál Naughton and all of the Donegal senior ladies the best of luck in next weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies quarter final.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Congratulations to Lloyd Colfer and everyone involved with our senior team as they recorded a solid win over Parnells in the opening round of the City Jet Senior Football Championship in Greenford on Sunday.An even first half that ebbed and flowed saw the Gaels eventually get on top thanks to a Killian Butler goal to send the lads in ahead at half time on a score of 1-6 to 0-6.

Further dominance in the second half and goals from Killian Butler and Kevin Rafferty set the Gaels on their way to a 3-14 to 0-8 victory. Best on the day for the Gaels were Killian Butler and John McGrath.

The Club would like to pass on its well wishes to long-time Gael Brian Collins as he moves onto pastures new to work in Germany.

The draw for the lotto is on Thursday nith with the jackpot standing at £3,400.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The letters drawn in last week's lotto were LK, LM, LS, MN.

The five €20 winners were Pauric Gallagher,Mary Gallagher,Noleen Lynch, Caroline Black and Greta Gillen.

This week's jackpot is €7350.

Well done the reserves who are through to the Junior B final. The senior men lost to LK Gaels just by a point on Sunday, in the championship. However, they are through to quarter-final of Junior A championship.

Congratulations to the winners and all who took part in the 5k.

Best wishes to Kelly, Niamh ,Denise and mentor Sabrina who are all involved with the Donegal Ladies playing this weekend.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors and reserves had good wins in Towney on Sunday against St Michaels to stay in contention for both league titles. This Sunday in the second matches in the Senior Championships they are away to Ardara. Then the following Sunday we host Glenswilly.

Thanks to all who attended the 2017 Broderick Cup and Fr McClafferty Cup competitions last Friday. The Michael Doherty U10 Memorial Blitz is scheduled for Saturday 19th of August at 11 am.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €3,300.This week’s numbers were 12, 20, 22 and 30. The winners were €50 - Noreen Cunningham, Straleel, €30 - Joe Haughey, Teelin, €20 - Linda Lyons, Kilbeg and Mary Gallagher, Ardara.

BUNCRANA

The Sean Masterson tournament was launched on Thursday night for the second year running.

With 12 Clubs and 24 Teams expect at our grounds in the Scarvey on Saturday August 19th.

The teams taking part are Four Masters, Mac Chumhaills, Glenswilly, Termon, St Eunans, Letterkenny Gaels, Malin and Carndonagh, Monaghan's Truagh Gaels, Antrims Kickham Creggan and Derry's Claudy.

There will be two competitions with each competition having a Cup, Shield and Vase prizes.

A big thank you to Paul McGonigle for sponsoring the prizes this year again, your support is much appreciated.

The U6 Summer camp is on this week and then from Monday next August 21st to Friday August 25th it is the turn of the U8, 10 and 12 camp.

It is hard luck to our U21 hurlers Sam Roe, Ben Roe, Aedan Stokes, Paul Nelson, Jack O’Laughlin and Tom Clare and all the team who suffered a defeat at the hands of Kerry in the All Ireland Hurling Championship.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6,14,15,19,20. This weeks €50 winners were PJ Ward, East Bars, Glenfarne; Tiarnan Bogue, Tullynaglag, Tempo; Roisin McGloin, Glenade Co Leitrim. This week's jackpot is €6350 .

The reserves produced their best display of the year with goals from Neil Murphy and Brendan Oates to defeat Dungloe on Sunday. The seniors continued their recent good run of form with a battling three point win over Dungloe.

Both the U8s and U10s had a very enjoyable trip to the Bundoran Footgolf last Saturday morning. We thank Conor McEniff for the kind use of his facility and to the parents who came to supervise the children on the day. Ťhe U14s lost out to neighbours Aodh Ruadh in their championship playoff on Wednesday night going down by two points. We thank David Smyth and Shane Carr for their hard work with the lads over the past few months. The minors were also defeated in their championship match against St Naul's, in Mountcharles.

CLOUGHANEELY

Both Seniors and reserves won their league games against Buncrana at the weekend. It’s back to club championship this weekend. Cloughaneely travel to play Naomh Bríd on Saturday evening.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday August 9th were 1,9,10,15,18,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had 22 match 4s. The one winner drawn for the €100 was Betty McColgan, who purchased her ticket at the bingo that evening. This week's jackpot is €2,750.

Best of luck to both the senior and junior Cloughaneely Marching bands as they head to Ennis to compete in Fleadh Cheol na h-Éireann at the weekend.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Having already won the Division Three League earlier this season our under 14 boys will be looking to add to their medal collection. They have progressed to the Division Three, Northern Championship final courtesy of a 6-12 to 2-06 victory over St Eunan's in the semi final on Wednesday night. It was a young Fanad team as five under 12s were named in the starting line up.

Fanad's big players showed up on the day with captain Conor McGarvey solid as ever in the back line and charging forward at every opportunity. Conor was helped at the back by the ever solid Hugh Rogers and Brian Gallagher between the sticks and also Aaron McConigley who held the half back line well. Shaun Carr and Liam O Domhnalláin's penetrating runs from wing back were pivotal to the Fanad attack.

The major platform for the Gaels win came from the midfield dominated by Liam 'Bill' McGrenaghan and Paddy Gallagher commanding the middle third and providing quality service to the inside forward side of Cian Friel and Darren McAteer who worked tirelessly all game and were constant dangers to the St Eunan’s defence. The half forward line of Brandon Friel, Callum McAteer and Ronan McFadden all seen plenty of ball throughout the hour troubled the letterkenny half back line all game. Although the only sub young James McAteer came off the bench during a Fanad dull period to reignite the Fanad attack and was important in the win. The team was Brian Gallagher, Hugh Rogers, Conor Mc Garvey, Shaun Carr, Aaron Mc Conigley, Liam O Domhnalláin, Liam Mc Grenaghan, Patrick Gallagher, Callum Mc Ateer, Brandon Friel, Ronan Mc Fadden, Cian Friel, Darren Mc Ateer, James Mc Ateer came on in second half.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The championship continues this weekend with both our reserves and seniors travelling to Malin on Saturday evening.

The annual 5K takes place on Friday the 1st of September at 7.30pm. Registration takes place from 6.30pm at the clubhouse and all funds raised go towards preparing our underage teams.

Our U-12 Girls travelled to Killeavy, Co Armagh at the weekend to take part in the Ulster Blitz. Mac Cumhaills fielded two teams.Team one went through the tournament unbeaten. They won three games and drew one. Team two won two and lost two games.

The 21 strong panel was Morgan Ramshaw, April Doherty, Aine Sweeney, Aoife Crawford, Rebecca Campbell, Sarah Gavigan, Ella Mc Laughlin, Aisling Mullen, Niamh Ryan, Zoe Gillespie, Caitlin Callaghan, Caoimhe Loughran, Naomh Harvey Caitlin Kelly, Emma Boyle, Caoilfhinn McCabe, Katie Dowds, Tea Foy, Emily Boyce, Aisling Roarty, Amy Gallinagh.

Well done to the U9s who travelled to Burt at the weekend for an U-9 tournament. They played four games and won the Plate competition.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 2,3,5 and 11. There was one match 3 winner winner Cathy Faulkner from Donegal Town. Next week’s lotto prize is €3,300.

KILLYBEGS

There will be a senior board meeting Friday 18th of August at 8 pm in Club rooms Fintra.

The Kilotto numbers were 5,10,16,24. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,050.

Hugh McFadden and Ryan McHugh thank all those who attended their camp last week. Thanks also to all coaches, tea room/tuck shop ladies especially Mary T, Marie Dawn, Emer and Susan and anyone who helped out in any way.

AODH RUADH

The Intermediate championship takes centre stage this Sunday, 20th August when Naomh Ultan are the guests in Father Tierney Park.

The PJ Roper Tournament takes place on Saturday in Fr Tierney Park and commences at 11am.

Commiserations to under 16 panel members Shane Gillespie and Eoin Doherty on just missing out on Buncrana Cup silverware.

The under 14s chalked up a 5-26 to 1-8 win over Killybegs in Dunkineely on Monday evening to set up another Southern Divisional final meeting with Four Masters.

Ladies - The under 16s had an absorbing tussle with Termon on Sunday evening. The game was hard fought throughout with Termon's shooting efficiency saw them emerge winners on a 1-5 to 3-6 scoreline. The game represents another big step forward for the team with some truly heroic performances. Síofra Hughes marshalled the back line well with Aideen Walsh and Alicia Clyne magnificent. Once again Caitlin McGarrigle was simply different class at half back with Ana Keon giving it her all despite severe nail damage! Meanwhile both Eva Moore and Caoimhe Keon played through the pain barrier, epitomising the spirit of the team. Cáit Gillespie, Orla Keon and Leah O'Brien emptied the tank at half forward with Brídín Maguire, Sarah Jane Keon and Katherine McClay working hard in a congested Termon rearguard. Dearbhla McGuckin made a great contribution on her introduction with Laoise Kelly and Kelly Eves also playing their part.

The under 13 schedule has been released and Aodh Ruadh are in Division One along with Ardara, Buncrana, Dungloe, Fanad Gaels and St Eunan’s. Hurling - The under 12s suffered a disappointing defeat at home to MacCumhaill's on Thursday evening 3-5 to 1-2.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,100. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 8, 13, 15, 16 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Ellen Ward, Tonery; Maura Gallagher, Tonragee; Carmel Gillespie, c/o Pearse's; Pat Melly, c/o Pat's Bar; Sarah Ferguson, The Rock. Next draw is in Owen Roes’ with a jackpot of €4,200 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves lost away to Kilcar in Towney on Sunday last.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,7,12,15,18,19. The Match 5 winners were Geraldine McIntyre, Ruairi, Callum and Cassie Friel, John Nelis, Drimneislough, Creeslough and Carmel Coll, London who won €25 each. This weeks jackpot be €4250.

Brian McLaughlin played a pivotal role in the Donegal Masters victory over Monaghan recently scoring 1-2 in the victory.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1-10-14-17. The €50 winners were Calum McLoone + Joe, Narin Road and Paddy Boyle, Stracastle. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4,900.

Our next club 200 draw is now underway. The first draw will be held in August and every first Tuesday of each month for the rest of the year. To enter for the draw, contact your seller or any club officer, €10 per month or €100 per year. There is also a payment of €50 can be paid in two instalments

Naomh Conaill are having a general clean-up day in and around the football field grounds next Saturday 19th August meeting at 10am

NAOMH COLUMBA

The senior men got back to winning ways in the league with a solid performance at home against Termon.

The third team also put in a good performance in defeating MacCumhaills at home in their championship group match. Our ladies put in a battling performance also as they drew at home with Naomh Mhuire.

Attention now turns to championship for our men's senior and reserve teams as they head to Fanad next Sunday.

The club held a very successful under 10 blitz on Saturday on a beautiful day in Pairc Na Gael.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1-3-16-23. The jackpot of €4,000 was not won. The other prize winners were €50- Danny Gallagher, Mountcharles, €30 - John G. Heekin, Malinmore, €20 - Ann Doherty, Lr. Dooey, €20 -Paddy McBrearty, Carrick, Margaret Mason, Teelin.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

On Saturday evening past the Junior B team bowed out of the championship after they were defeated by St Mary's Convoy in the semi - final.

The Junior A lads had better fortunes when they defeated Convoy in their championship clash on Sunday.

This result now means they will play in the semi-final in mid September.

Good luck to Oisin Cannon and the Donegal Senior Ladies Football team in their TG4 All Ireland quarter final against Mayo in Mullingar on Saturday.

Preparations are well underway for Letterkenny Gaels first ever Inter-Club U-10 football tournament which takes place on Saturday 26th August at Páirc na nGael.

The U-12 hurlers lost out to Carndonagh last Thursday evening. Congratulations to our U-10 girls football team who had a good win over Naomh Mhuire on Saturday morning.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1700 in Monday night's draw. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Tommy Brennan, Revlin, Gerry Caldwell, Main Street. The numbers drawn were 4, 19, 20, 24.

The u8, u10 & u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers. You can contact Laurence u8 at 0877532705, Fergal u10 at 087344598 and Lorcan u12 at 0871354564.

Well done to our U14 boys football team who defeated Dungloe 7-7 to 6-6 on Monday night in the SRB semi final. The boys play Aodh Ruadh on Friday night.

NAOMH BRID

Bord na Nog would like to thank Desmond Kee and to all who supported the stationary Cyclethon at Kee’s Filling Station, Laghey. It was a day of hard graft, fun, health, entertainment and success.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at 4,950. The numbers drawn were 3, 9, 10, 11, 15. The €25 winners were Rory Sweeney, Denise McCafferty, Shauna and Pierre McGee, Rocky.

Naomh Brid seniors shared the spoils against Burt at home on Sunday. They have Cloughaneely up next in the championship at home next weekend.

Our minor’s were defeated in the championship Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 1-11 St Eunan’s 6-12.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves both warmed up for their Championship matches with good wins over Gaoth Dobhair last weekend. They take on Dungloe this Sunday in their second round of group matches. Anyone that is available to help steward please contact Charlie McAteer on 087-266 8633 asap.

The Junior men’s game was postponed last week.

The minor boys footballers had two teams in action on Friday night. The Division One team travelled to Malin and had a good win, 4-10 to 0-6. The development team travelled to Naomh Brid/Pettigo and also had a good win.

The U16 Camógs take on Burt in the Co. final and it is likely to go ahead this coming Monday night.

The U16 hurlers had a good win over Buncrana last week.

A Scór concert will be held in the clubhouse on Friday the 25th August starting at 8pm. A great evening of entertainment is assured with county, Ulster and All-Ireland winning acts from all over Donegal performing. Also included on the night will be a number of other leading Scór acts from St. Eunan’s GAA club and other clubs in the county. If you are interested in a night of song, traditional music, comedy, storytelling/recitation, dancing and good craic, come along on the night. Everyone welcome. Beidh céad míle fáilte róimh.

Well done to Eugene Duffy and his team for another brilliant Family Health & Fun Day in the Park last Saturday.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain ‘s chuaigh thart, 1 13 25 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin, b’í sin Sinéad Nic Laifeartaigh, an tArd Bán agus fuair sise an €150. B’í Caroline Ní Laifeartaigh as Muineacháin a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,500 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain i dTeach Óstais an Ghleanna.

Comhghairdeas mór le foirean faoi -16 an chumainn a bhain Sraith an Chontae Roinn 2 nuair a fuair siad an bhuaidh ar Ghleann Fhinne leis an scór 0—15 le 0—5 i nGleann Súilí tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh.

Congratulations to the Downings Under-16 team and their management team who had a great victory over Glenfin in the League Div. 2 final.

They had an usually slow start to the match but they still went in at half time a point ahead, 0-6 to 1-2 . But they really came to life in the second half and got some great scores which gave them a comfortable victory at the end. There were good performances from Ronan Gallagher, Johnny Mc Groddy, Kyle Mc Fadden and Dean Mc Bride.

Some excellent footballers coming through the ranks but can we keep them?

The boys regroup now and can look forward to the championship which begins this week with a home game against neighbours Milford.

Maith sibh a ghasúraí.