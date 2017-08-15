SLIGO ROVERS SIGNINGS: Donegal pair sign new contracts with Sligo Rovers

Donegal players Ed McGinty and Jack Keaney have signed professional contracts with Sligo Rovers as they graduate to the senior team.

The duo are also joined by John Mahon of Collooney.

Rovers say that with the under-17 and under-19 teams enjoying remarkable success in national leagues and cups, and under-15 and under-13 teams shortly to come on stream, the development and nurturing of talent in the region has never been so well catered for.

Ed McGinty, whose father is from outside Donegal Town, turned 18 at the start of this month. He is a Motherwell born goalkeeper, who began playing with Rovers Under-19 team in the 2016 season. His progress to a full time professional contract has been rapid but not surprising given his immense potential and pedigree.

He spent three years with the famous Celtic youth academy in his early teens and another with Hibernian before accepting an invitation to link up with Rovers last year.

Jack Keaney is an 18-year-old central midfield player who hails from Donegal Town

Jack has impressed in both the Under-17 and Under-19 grades for the club and has already had first team squad experience, as well as representing Ireland on four occasions at the Slovakia Cup earlier this year.

Awaiting his Leaving Cert results, Jack describes signing his first professional contract as “a massive step.”

All three players have been part of the senior squads already, with Keaney most recently featuring in the game with Dundalk last month.