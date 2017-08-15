DONEGAL GAA: Club fixtures in Donegal for coming week

There is a full fixture list of GAA games in Donegal in coming week including games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior and Intermediate Championship.

FULL LIST

nishowen Under 14 Championship Group A

Fri, 18 Aug,

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 14:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Termon 19:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Burt 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Kilcar 14:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonigle

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: Jimmy White

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Dungloe 15:00, Ref: Shaun Mc Laughlin

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 17:30, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Inishowen Under 14 Championship B

Fri, 18 Aug,

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Wed, 16 Aug,

Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: J.J. Lafferty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: Marc Brown

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Milford 19:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Ultan 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Buncrana 19:30, Ref: Val Murray

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Bundoran 13:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Termon 18:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Burt 18:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Kilcar 13:00, Ref: Niall Mc Cready

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 17:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 16:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Milford 18:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Ultan 13:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: George Montgomery

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: Don Langan

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Buncrana 18:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: TBC, Pettigo V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Robert Emmets 18:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Na Rossa 18:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Ciara Foy

Sun, 20 Aug,

Sun, 20 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 19 Aug,

Sat, 19 Aug, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Naomh Colmcille 19:30, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 1

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 20:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

County Minor Championship Div1 Group 2

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: Jimmy White

County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 3

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Malin 19:00, Ref: Val Murray

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Ardara 19:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Fri, 18 Aug,

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: TBC, St Eunan's V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

County Minor Championship Div 1 Group 4

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Naul's 19:00, Ref: James Connors

County Minor Cahmpionship Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Termon 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 3

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Convoy 19:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: Ciara Foy

County Minor Championship Div 2 Group 4

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Moville 19:00, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Fri, 18 Aug,

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: Moville, Moville V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

County Minor Championship Div 3

Tue, 15 Aug,

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

Tue, 15 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: Tony Gallagher

Thu, 17 Aug,

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

SRB Under 14s Div 2 Championship Semi Fina

Mon, 21 Aug,

Mon, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Ultan V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 14s Div 1 Championship Final

Fri, 18 Aug,

Fri, 18 Aug, Venue: TBC, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Hurling

Thu, 17 Aug,

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 All County Hurling League

Thu, 17 Aug,

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 17 Aug, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC