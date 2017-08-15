FAI CUP: Finn Harps drawn away to Limerick in next round of Cup

Finn Harps have drawn Limerick City in the next round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The reward for Friday night’s 4-3 extra-time win over Bohemians in Finn Park, is an away tie against Limerick City.

The tie is an all Premier Division clash and the games have to be played on or before Sunday August 27th.

The draw was made last night.

Harps defeated Bohemians in a thrilling cup tie on the Banks of the Finn on Friday night.

Eddie Dsane proved to be the hero of the night; his stunning strike in the first period of extra time proved to be the winner in a high quality encounter.

Sean Houston scored two of the goals, both from the penalty spot, and Killen Cantwell scored for the first goal for Harps in normal time.

Limerick defeated Cobh Rambers 3-0 away on Saturday night to clinch their place in the draw drum.