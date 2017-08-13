NAOMH COLUMBA V TERMON: Men from Glen much too strong for Termon

Christopher Byrne scored two of the goals and Gavin McGinley the other as Naomh Columba proved too strong for Termon in Pairc Na nGael.



NAOMH COLUMBA . . . 3-11

TERMON . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-7



Naomh Columba led 2-4 to 0-4 at half-time thanks to the goals from Gavin McGinley and Christopher Byrne.

And from the moment Byrne cracked home goal number three early in the second half the game was up for Termon, who fielded a strong team.



NAOMH COLUMBA scorers; Christopher Byrne 2-2, Gavin McGinley 1-0, Paddy Byrne 0-3, 3f, Stephen Jones 0-3, 3f, Pauric Cunningham 0-2, 2f, Barry Carr 0-1.



TERMON: Daire McDaid 0-4, 3f, Stephen McElwaine, Enda McCormack, Martin McElwaine 0-1 each