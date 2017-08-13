KILLYBEGS V MALIN: Defeat sends Fishermen close to drop to Division Three

Killybegs lose again, this time to Malin, as the Fishermen slide ever closer to relegation and Division Three football next season.



KILLYBEGS . . . . . . . 1-7

MALIN . . . . . . . . . . . 4-11



Killybegs were without their county men Hugh McFadden, serving a one match ban, and Eoghan Bán Gallagher, on trial with the Brisbane Lions, Australia. They were also short a number of other regulars against a Malin side that were also short a number of regulars.

Killybegs are sitting on four points with two wins from their 14 games played and with only four games remaining they are in deep relegation bother.



KILLYBEGS scorers; Brendan Maguire 1-1,Christopher Murrin 0-2, Sean Gorrell 0-2, Daniel O’Keeney, Darragh McClean 0-1 each.

MALIN: Brendan McLaughlin 1-4, Paul McLaughlin 1-2, Christopher McLaughlin 1-2, Oisin McGonagle 1-0, Joe Doherty, Matthew Byrne, Conor McColgan 0-1.