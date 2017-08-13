ST. EUNAN'S V GAOTH DOBHAIR: Letterkenny side much too strong for Gaoth Dobhair

St. Eunan’s easily brushed aside an understrength Gaoth Dobhair team in O’Donnell Park on Sunday as both sides prepare for next week’s championship clashes.

St. Eunan’s 2-20

Gaoth Dobhair 0-6



Gaoth Dobhair will have to sweat on the fitness of Neil McGee who joined an already lengthy injury list when he limped off after just 12 minutes with an apparent leg injury.

At that stage the signs were already pointing towards a home victory as Eunan’s led by 1-2 to 0-1.

Veteran Conall Dunne opened the scoring in the sixth minute from a Conor Gibbons pass and two minutes later Darragh Mulgrew took a pass from Cillian Morrison and coolly slotted under the advancing Christopher Sweeney in the Gaoth Dobhair goal to open an early four point gap.

St. Eunan’s kept the scoreboard ticking over with further points from the impressive Conor Gibbons (3), Cillian Morrison (2), Caolan Ward, Conor O’Donnell, Niall O’Donnell and Michael Miller with Gaoth Dobhair mustering a single first half score from wing-back Jamie Reynolds to leave the half-time score 1-10 to 0-1.

St. Eunan’s made three changes at the break introducing Rory Kavanagh, Jake Whelan and Blake Forkan for Cillian Morrison, Conall Dunne and Matthew Gallagher. Gibbons and Rory Kavanagh each swung over a point in the opening minutes of the second half before Whelan also picked off a fine score after a sharp turn.

Kavanagh pointed again in the 36th minute and Sean Hensey set up Darragh Mulgrew for a point before Proinnsias Gallagher notched the visitors second point of the game on 39 minutes.

Referee Enda McFeely spotted Jake Whelan being fouled in the square and awarded a penalty that was duly dispatched by Conor Gibbons.

Gaoth Dobhair then managed to put a couple of scores together off the boot of Eamon Collum (2) and James Carroll but St Eunan’s added further scores from Gibbons (3) Whelan and Sean McVeigh to secure a comfortable win.



ST. EUNAN'S: Matthew Gallagher Sean Hensey, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Caolan Ward (0-1) Conor O’Donnell (0-1) Barry McGeehin ; Éamonn Doherty, Darragh Mulgrew (1-1); Oisin Toal, Niall O’Donnell (0-1) , Michael Miller (0-1); Conall Dunne (0-1), Cillian Morrison (0-2) Conor Gibbons (1-7, 1-0 pen). Subs: Blake Forkan for Matthew Gallagher (ht), Rory Kavanagh (0-2) for Conal Dunne (ht), Jake Whelan (0-2) for Cillian Morrison (ht) Darragh Toal for Barry McGeehin (40), Sean McVeigh (0-1) for Niall O’Donnell (48), Paddy McGowan for Conor Gibbons (54)



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Neil McGee, James Boyle; Jamie Reynolds (0-1), Danny Curran, Prionsias Gallagher (0-1); Eamon McGee, Ódhran Ferry; Micheál Roarty, Daniel McLaughlin, Micheál Roarty Óg; James Carroll (0-1) Neasa McBride, Eamon ColLum (0-3). Subs: Niall Friel for Neil McGee (12 inj), Mannie Gallagher for Daniel McLaughlin (55)