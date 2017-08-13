BUNDORAN V DUNGLOE: Seasiders get win to give themselves a chance at survival

Battling Bundoran proved to be true “Stars of the Sea” after this narrow, but richly deserved victory over an under strength Dungloe side.

Bundoran 0-13

Dungloe 2-4



One significant stat from this tie was that Dungloe made only one substitute, 41-year-old Adrian Sweeney replacing Caolan Ward at half-time while Bundoran threw on the highly effective Alan Russell and the towering Niall Dunne in the second half.

These switches allied to some impressive bursts down the middle carved out victory for a team that also hit 11 wides to the losers seven.

Bundoran also kicked five scorable chances into Dungloe keeper Danny Rodgers' grateful arms.

They were the better side over the hour but conceded two relatively soft goals that kept the men from Rosses ahead for long periods.

Dungloe, who were powered by 40-year-old midfielder, Raymond Sweeney, in the opening half were seldom able to penetrate the Bundoran defence.

But two opportunist goals in each half from lively centre forward Ryan Greene kept them ahead of the home side for most of the match.

Greene struck for his first goal after just nine minutes with the home side ahead by 0-2 to 0-1, thanks to points from Paul Brennan (a brilliant banana shot) and Tommy Hourihane after Dungloe’s big keeper Danny Rodgers opened the scoring with a long range free.

A high ball into the Bundoran defence resulted in a freak mix up between Matthew Ward and Diarmuid McCaughey. The ball spilled to the hovering Greene who kept cool before picking his spot.

This was a big blow to the wind assisted home side that mounted several attacks but were guilty of some very poor choices and even worse shooting.

The wily Raymond Sweeney, Shaun Sharkey, Paul McGarvey prompted a series of Dungloe attacks.

But they never looked like penetrating a Bundoran defence that was well anchored by Peter McGonigle and Shane O’Donnell.

However the anxious home side that badly needed the points hit six wides and four efforts into the grateful arms of Rodgers.

Further points from Clancy, Paul Murphy and Michael McEniff pushed them to a 0-6 to 1-2 lead.

Dungloe turned over with the breeze in the second and brought on Adrian Sweeney, but he saw little possession and did not get much change out of Diarmuid McCaughey either.

Greene’s second goal came when he slipped inside the defence and appeared to over carry before striking home a fine goal, put his side back in front by 2-2 to 0-6 in the 32nd minute.

And they led until the 35th minute before Bundoran corner back Matthew Ward levelled matters.

But Dungloe could only score two more points, both from long range frees from Danny Rodgers, for the rest of the match.

In contrast Bundoran kept driving forward through the centre in waves and their persistence paid in a rousing final ten minutes when they tagged on four points in the final five minutes.

Adrian Sweeney had a late chance to bring Dungloe back into contention, but he shot hastily and uncharacteristically wide.

And Gary Clancy, in particular, drove the home sided to victory.



BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Ward (0-1), Peter McGonigle, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Murphy (0-1), Shane McGowan, Paul Brennan (0-1), Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy (0-5,3f); Timmy Govorov, Tommy Hourihane (0-2,1f), Diarmuid Spratt; Christy Keaney, Cian McEniff (0-1), Michael McEniff (0-1). Subs: Alan Russell (0-1) for Christy Keaney 38, Niall Dunne for Diarmuid Spratt 47.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-3,3f), Christy Greene (0-1), Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Donal Rodgers, Gerard Walsh, Darren Curran; Noel McBride, Raymond Sweeney; Cory Gallagher, Ryan Greene (2-0), Caolan Ward; Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene, Paul McGarvey. Sub: Adrian Sweeney for Caolan Ward ht.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conail)