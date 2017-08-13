GLENSWILLY V MILFORD: Ciaran Bonner on fire as Glenswilly edge away from relegation

Ciaran Bonner stole the show as he kicked six points for Glenswilly in their comfortable three point win over Milford in Pairc Naomh Columba.



GLENSWILLY . . . . . . . . . 0-18

MILFORD . . . . . . . . . . . .1-12



The former county man kicked one of his points in the first half with the other five in the second period to cap a vintage performance.

And to make matters even better most of them were from long range in a fine display of scoring.

He was followed closely by Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden, who posted five points, three of them from placed balls, in a game where the locals had eight different scorers.

The win moves Glenswilly up to sixth place in the table having started the day hovering on the brink of relegation in eighth place in the Division One League table.

Glenswilly led by three points and half-time, 0-8 to 0-5, thanks to a strong finish to the half after being level with the visitors four times in the opening 20 minutes.

Bonner, Gary Copper (3) had scored the early Glenswilly points with David Curley, Tony McNamee on target for Milford in those opening exchanges.

With the sides locked on 0-4 each, Glenswilly with Michael Murphy on the edge of the square; Leon Kelly and the roving Bonner mopping up around midfield, took a firm grip.

Gary Copper, Oisin Crawford, Michael Murphy and Keelan McFadden all raised flags as Aidy Glackin’s men opened up a three point lead.

Luke Barrett and Gary Copper traded late points before Glenswilly went in the three up at the interval.t

Kane Barrett reduced the margin to two, 0-9 to 0-7 before Bonner cranked up a gear and landed three of Glenswilly’s next four scores.

The impressive Leon Kelly kicked Glenswilly’s other point as the locals went 0-14 to 0-7 ahead by the three quarter mark.

Bonner’s sixth of the day left Glenswilly 0-17 to 0-10 ahead with a little over ten minutes remaining.

Substitute Caoimhin Marley had their final point but Milford battled to the end and Tony McNamee and Christopher Barrett hit injury time points and Darragh Black scored a last minute consolation goal.



GLENSWILLY: Philip O'Donnell; Connor Boyce, Eamon Ward, Paddy McFadden; Oisin Crawford (0-1), Ryan Diver, Joe Gibbons; Caolan Kelly, Leon Kelly (0-1); Gary McFadden (0-5,3f), Cathal Gallagher, Brian Farrelly (0-1); Ciaran Bonner (0-6), Michael Murphy (0-2,1f), Kealan McFadden (0-1). Subs: Caoimhin Marley (0-1) for B Farrelly 52; Ciaran Gibbons for K McFadden 56.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Barry McNulty, Anthony Fisher; David Curley (0-1), Paddy Peoples, Sean Black; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett (0-5,3f); Christopher Barrett (0-3), Pauric Curley, Ryan McMahon; Kane Barrett (0-1), Tony McNamee (0-2), Darragh Black (1-0). Subs: Brandon Wilkie for B McNulty 44; Martin Doyle for R McMahon 49.



REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)