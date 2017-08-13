Naomh Brid v Burt: All square in Trummon in low scoring affair in Division Three

Scores were at a premium in Trummon as Naomh Brid and Burt shared the spoils.



Naomh Brid . . . . . . . 0-6

Burt . . . . . . . . . . . 0-6



The loss of Mark Coyle to a red card on 22 minutes did not help Burt's cause. They probably neeeded both points to keep their promotion momentum going, while Naomh Brid will be happy to have got a point to move away from the relegation battle.

Veteran Ciaran Dowds had Burt ahead on seven minutes, but Owen Harron levelled two minutes later. Pauric Gormley fisted Naomh Brid ahead and Darragh Brogan added a free after Callum Gallagher was fouled on 11 minutes.

However, that was to be Naomh Brid's last score of the opening half as Burt were level by the 15th minute, Mark Coyle, with his left and then setting up Christopher McDermott to level.

Naomh Brid had a goal chance on 21 minutes, Lee Doherty's shot saved before Burt lost Mark Coyle to a straight red. Five minutes from the break Ciaran Dowds sidestepped a defender to leave Burt 0-4 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Darragh Brogan had the sides level ten minutes into the second half from a free and he then put his side ahead after good work by Sean Gormley.

But Burt hit back with two points in as many minutes from Paul McHugh and Dara Grant to be in front by the minimum in the 47th minute.

There was just one more score, a free from Brogan after Clint Walsh was fouled. In the closing minutes Jamie Timoney had a great chance to win it, while Enda McDermott was wide from a 25m free. Earlier Pauric McDaid had brought off a great save at the expense of a '45'.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Michael Gallagher, Sean Gormley, Conal Rooney; Jamie Timoney, Clint Walsh, Eoghan McGarrigle; Tommy Gallagher, Ross Gallagher; Owen Harron (0-1), Callum Gallagher, Pauric Gormley (0-1); Lee Doherty, Darragh Brogan (0-4,3f), Declan McCafferty. Subs., Pauric Brennan for T Gallagher ht; Pauric Rooney for Harron; Gearoid Gallagher for P Rooney, bcard.



BURT: Gavin McDermott; Darren Gallagher, Stephen O'Donnell, Rory Grant; Mark Coyle (0-1), Paul McHugh (0-1), Martin Donaghy; Stephen Gillespie, Ciaran Dowds (0-2); Dara Grant (0-1), Christopher McDermott (0-1), Joe Boyle; Ronan McDermott, Conor Harkin, Sean McHugh. Sub., Enda McDermott for J Boyle.