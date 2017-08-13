DONEGAL JUNIOR B C'SHIP: Convoy into final after overcoming Letterkenny Gaels

Neighbouring clubs Letterkenny Gaels and St. Mary's Convoy clashed on Saturday evening at Páirc Naomh Columba in Glenswilly in the semi-final of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Football Championship.

Both teams have become well aquatinted over the last number of years in the Junior Championships with each encounter showing true derby grit.

Youth and experience was truly evident from each team with the experience on show from the likes of John Anthony Mc Mullen of Convoy, who is currently on the Donegal Masters team, and Letterkenny Gaels stalwart Anthony Mc Daid still manning the rearguard for the Glebe men.

Letterkenny Gaels. . . . . 2-6

St. Mary's Convoy . . . 4-12

With a Junior B Final place at stake it took a while for both sides to settle into the contest and with the nerves showing it was the tenth minute before Letterkenny Gaels broke the deadlock with a fine score from the boot of Pearse Mc Laughlin who missed a glorious goal chance moments before.

St. Mary's responded within a minute to raise the green flag with a well taken goal from Simon Mc Glynn. Both teams traded points before the end of the first half with points coming from Jonathon Mc Granaghan and Joe Friel for the Gaels and Simon Mc Glynn, John Anthony Mc Mullen and David Shovlin for Convoy.

Half-time score: St. Mary's 1-05, Letterkenny Gaels 0-03

St. Mary's started the second half with a brace of goals one from Peter Blake and the other from David Shovlin which saw the beginning of a score fest from the Convoy outfit. Gaels did score two of their own goals through Pearse Mc Laughlin and Jonathon Mc Granaghan but there was no coming back for the Letterkenny men.

St. Mary's now await either Red Hugh's or Pettigo as their opposition in the Junior B Final.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: P. Gildea, A. Coll, A. McDaid (c), A. Diver, O. Cannon, J. McGranaghan(0-01), J. McGlynn, T. Ferris, K. Holian (1-0), N. McGarrigle, P. McLaughlin (1-02), N. Gildea, C. Creevy, A. Hanley, J. Friel(0-03).

ST. MARY'S, CONVOY: S. Friel, M. Patton, S. Browne, K. Harper, D. Porter (0-01), J.A. Mc Mullen(0-01), C. Patton, J. McHugh(0-01) J. Blake, G. Gillen, D. Shovelin (1-01), D. O'Kane, A. McNamee, S. Mc Glynn(2-04), P. Blake(1-03)

REFEREE: Tony Gallagher (Red Hugh's)