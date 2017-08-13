NAOMH ULTAN V ST. NAUL'S: Second half surge sees St. Naul's back on top in Division Three

A second half surge in which they outscored their neighbours by 2-6 to 0-1 saw a weakened St Naul’s pick up two valuable League points before a big crowd in Dunkineely on a sunny Saturday evening.

Naomh Ultan 1-8

St Naul’s 2-12

The win sees the Parish of Inver side back on top of Division Three, a point ahead of Naomh Muire with five games to play.

But this was the clichéd game of two halves as the lively underdogs of Naomh Ultan really bothered John McNulty’s men in a blistering opening 20 minutes.

They were well worth their half-time lead of 1-7 to 0-6, the goal a real gem from Alan Lyons after a sweet six man move that unlocked the St Naul’s defence in the 13th minute.

But two- second half goals from Shane Conneely and Cathal Lowther in the 42nd and 37th minutes effectively killed this affair off as a contest.

More crucially the smaller and lighter home side seemed to run out of steam and Danny Shovlin’s lack of game time caught up with him in the second half, after a fine opening 20 minutes.

The towering Lee McBrearty and Barry Griffin ruled midfield and man of the match Peadar Mogan orchestrated matters as well as hitting 0-5.

The home side took off like greyhounds. Danny Shovlin, who was playing his first game in many moons was majestic at midfield for the first 20 minutes.

And their lively forwards were causing all sorts of problems for a Mountcharles side who looked increasingly vulnerable in the absence of Stephen Griffin, Brendan McCole, Des McGroarty and Aidan Meehan.

In contrast Aaron Kyles was sweeping to great effect for Naomh Ultan; Alan Lyons was showing glimpses of his immense potential at full-forward, and Daniel Gallagher and Cian Kennedy were causing the Mountcharles men endless problems.

At one stage they deservedly led by 1-5 to 0-2 after 15 minutes, their scores coming from Kennedy, Shovlin, Peter Alvey and Dermot Gallier.

A shell shocked Mountcharles replied through Daniel Brennan, Barry Rose and Peadar Mogan and Shane Conneely.

But St Naul’s emerged as a most potent force at the start of the second half, and Naomh Ultan had no real answers to their greater pace, power and physique.

An ambulance brought injured St Naul’s player Mark Ward away for treatment at the end of the match with a suspected broken elbow.



NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin, Conor Shovlin, John Knightly, Dara Byrne; Jordan Watters, Jonathan Cassidy, Joe Alvey; Danny Shovlin (0-1), Dermot Gallier (0-1,f); Peter Alvey (0-1), Aidan Duddy, Daniel Gallagher; Aaron Kyles, Alan Lyons (1-2,1f), Cian Kennedy (0-3,1f). Subs: James Byrne for Dara Byrne (46), Shane McWhinnie for Joe Alvey (49), Daniel Murrin for Peter Alvey (52), Michael Breslin for Aaron Kyles (59 inj)



ST NAUL’S: Patrick Burke, Conor McBrearty, Enda Lynch, Conor Gavigan; Stuart Johnston (0-1) Peadar Mogan (0-5,4f), Martin Breslin; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Cathal Lowther (1-0), Shane Conneely (1-2), Daniel Friel (0-1); Barry Rose (0-1), John Rose, Daniel Brennan (0-2). Subs: Edward Kane for Enda Lynch (35), Mark Ward for Barry Rose (44), Sean Griffin for Mark Ward (50 inj), Carl Rose for Martin Breslin (56), James Flynn for Daniel Brennan (60)



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)