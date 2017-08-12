Buncrana Cup final: Donegal again foiled in final by Tyrone

Donegal’s wait to get their hands again on the Buncrana Cup were foiled by Tyrone in the final in Buncrana.



Donegal . . . . .1-6

Tyrone . . . . . . .1-9



Tyrone were worthy of the win as they pulled away in the final minutes. But it was a good final and Donegal were in the contest for a long time.

Donegal had defeated Monaghan earlier in the day to reach the final.

The sides were all square at half-time at 1-2 each. In perfect playing conditions, Donegal got off to the perfect start with Padraig McGettigan availing of a mistake in the Tyrone defence to find the net on 40 seconds.

Shane Murphy replied for Tyrone with their first point on five minutes but Josh Conlan left a goal in it again with a point for Donegal on 12 minutes.

Then came three black cards in the space of five minutes, two for Tyrone and one for Donegal.

After the dust settled Mark Hayes had a Tyrone point. The Donegal goal had an escape minutes later as ‘keeper Corey Byrne pulled off a mighty save fro Cormac Hughes.

Then before half-time the Red Hand men hit the front when Oisin McHugh raced through the Donegal defence to find the net.

But Donegal responded and a point from Shane O’Donnell sent the sides in level at the break.

Tyrone were in front early in the second half through Darragh Skeffington and Mark Hayes doubled the lead.

Jonathan Toye fired over a free for Donegal before Skeffington added his second. Josh Conlan kept Donegal in touch and Cathal Gillespie had Donegal level on 39 minutes.

Lorcan McBride restored the Tyrone lead from a free but Alex McGeehin, with his first touch, had Donegal level again at 1-6 each with five minutes left.

But Tyrone finished strong and points from Conlan (2) and Lorcan McBride, they ran out worthy winners.



DONEGAL: Corey Byrne (Killybegs); Aaron Gilhooley (Sean MacCumhaill's), Cillian Gildea (Killybegs), Caolan Gallagher (Termon); Matthew Mulholland (Buncrana), Odhran McGlynn (Glenfin), Anthony Coherty (Carndonagh); Michael Coughlan (St Naul's), Padraig McGettigan (St Eunan's 1-0); Leo Dunphy (Naomh Conaill), Shane O'Donnell, (St Eunan's 0-1), Jonathan Toye (Naomh Pádraig, Muff 0-1,f); Josh Conlon (Malin 0-2,1f), Cathal Gillespie (Gaoth Dobhair 0-1), Dylan Doogan (St Eunan's).

Subs: Eoghan Doherty for A Doherty bcard 16; Shane Gillespie (Aodh Ruadh) for Doherty ht; Rory O’Donnell (Milford) for L Dunphy 29; Charlie Breslin (Killybegs) for C Gallagher 32; Alex McGeehin (MacCumhaill’s 0-1) for Mulholland inj 40.



TYRONE: Mark McGale; Cormac McBride, Cormac Quinn, Rory Donnelly; Kyran Robinson, Tarlach Quinn, Jamie Comac; Lorcan McBride (0-2,1f), Kevin Barker; Ronan Duffin, Mark Hayes (0-2), Oisin McHugh (1-0); Shane Murphy (0-1), Shane Conlan (0-2,1f), Cormac Hughes.

Subs., Darragh Skeffington (0-2) for S Murphy, bcard 12; Owen McCallion for T Quinn, bcard 14; Stephen Grogan folr McHugh 32; Cormac Donnelly



REFEREE: Paul McKeever (Antrim).