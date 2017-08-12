Ireland Women's team to face Japan: Donegal's Nora Stapleton retains her place at outhalf

The Ireland Women's Management Team have confirmed the Ireland Women's side to take on Japan in their second match of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017.

Donegal's Nora Stapleton will once again be in the pivotal outhalf position, while Larissa Muldoon has been named among the replacements.

Ireland face Japan in the UCD Bowl tomorrow evening, with the game kicking off at 5.15pm.

Head Coach Tom Tierney has made a number of changes to the side that defeated Australia 19-17 on Sunday evening.

In the front row, Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ciara O'Connor will start.

The second-row sees Ciara Cooney pack down with Sophie Spence, and the back-row consists of Ciara Griffin at blindside flanker, Ashleigh Baxter at openside and Captain Claire Molloy at Number 8.

Nicole Cronin will win her first 15s cap as she partners out-half Nora Stapleton at half-back, with Sene Naoupu and Katie Fitzhenry forming the centre partnership.

Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell line out on the wings, with Mairead Coyne at full-back.

On confirmation of the side, Tierney said;

"We had a really tough encounter with Australia on Sunday evening in the opening game, and while we came away with the win, there a number of areas that we've focused on over the past two days that we will need to improve on for tomorrow's test with Japan.

We know that the Japanese are going to throw everything at us tomorrow evening. They're very fit, they like to move the ball wide and they are very quick to the break down.

We've made a number of changes to the side from the Australia game with a view to giving some players a rest from what was a very physical game, but we also want to give the other members of the squad the opportunity to show what they can do against a fast and agile Japanese team”.

The game will be broadcast on television in the Republic of Ireland by Eir Sport and RTE and in the UK by ITV 4.

RTE 2fm will have live commentary on radio.

Ireland Women's Team to play Japan

Women's Rugby World Cup 2017, Pool C, UCD Bowl, Sunday 13th August, 5.15pm.

15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

14. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)

10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

3. Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

4. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

7. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

8. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain



Replacements

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)

17. Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

18. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

19. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)

20. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

22. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

23. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Ireland Women's Rugby World Cup Fixtures and Results – Pool C

Ireland 19 - 17 Australia

Sunday 13th August, 5.15pm, UCD Bowl

Ireland v Japan

Thursday 17th August, 7.45pm, UCD Bowl

France v Ireland