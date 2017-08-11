Ballyare 10k: Mark McPaul first home in popular 10k

Finn Valley's Mark McPaul was first across the line in the annual Ballyare 10k, ahead of Pauric Breslin of Letterkenny AC and Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic AC.

Fionnuala Diver, Letterkenny AC, was first female home ahead of her clubmate Nakita Burke.

FULL RESULTS

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time

1. 376 Mark Mc Paul m MO Finn Valley AC 33:42,8

2. 379 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 34:15,8

3. 369 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic AC 35:21,7

4. 374 Martin Lynch m MO Milford AC 36:23,9

5. 383 Sean Mc Fadden m M40 Letterkenny AC 36:29,6

6. 390 Patrick Ryan m M40 Milford AC 36:40,3

7. 446 Anthony Doherty m M45 Milford AC 37:07,8

8. 491 Noel Diver m MO Rosses AC 37:09,8

9. 458 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 37:39,3

10. 317 Willie Mac Giolla Bhride m M40 Rosses AC 38:10,5

11. 431 Fergal Mc Gee m MO Rosses AC 38:11,9

12. 427 Gerard Mc Gettigan m M50 Milford AC 38:19,8

13. 377 Kieran Crawford m MO 38:22,7

14. 314 Barry Coyle m MO 38:24,6

15. 479 John Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 38:27,7

16. 490 Fionnuala Diver f FO Letterkenny AC 38:30,0

17. 425 Kieran Carlin m M45 Finn Valley AC 38:47,4

18. 406 Nakita Burke f FO Letterkenny AC 39:45,1

19. 424 Joe Gallagher m M40 Milford AC 39:45,7

20. 468 Daniel Hewett m MO Milford AC 40:26,9

21. 426 Mark Connolly m M50 Finn Valley AC 40:33,5

22. 415 Shaun Mc Hugh m M40 Milford AC 40:38,6

23. 373 Joe Hegarty m M50 40:38,8

24. 368 Shauna Mc Geehan f FO Letterkenny AC 40:51,2

25. 381 Rob Jones m M45 40:59,1

26. 436 Aidan Mc Kenna m M45 Letterkenny AC 41:03,6

27. 459 Monica Mc Granaghan f F40 Letterkenny AC 41:19,7

28. 386 Ciaran O Donnell m M45 Letterkenny AC 41:25,0

29. 403 Colm Mc Taggart m M40 41:42,6

30. 558 Garvan Patterson m M40 41:51,8

31. 357 James Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 41:55,6

32. 470 Liam Ferry m M40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 42:00,9

33. 394 Michael Penrose m M50 Finn Valley AC 42:01,8

34. 464 Raymond Mc Gahey m M45 42:27,9

35. 496 Gary Neely m M40 Swanlings 42:33,5

36. 432 Danny Ferry m M40 Rosses AC 42:34,4

37. 364 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 42:46,5

38. 362 Marty Mc Cabe m M40 43:01,3

39. 389 Simon Stephens m M40 L Y I T 43:07,7

40. 404 Gavin O Donnell m M40 Rosses AC 43:16,4

41. 482 Daniel Cullen m M40 Milford AC 43:19,8

42. 370 Kay Byrne f F50 Finn Valley AC 43:27,9

43. 453 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 43:28,4

44. 441 Catriona Devine f F40 Finn Valley AC 43:28,7

45. 455 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 43:28,9

46. 438 Gary Mc Drory m M40 43:37,4

47. 461 Owen Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 43:39,8

48. 396 Sheila Regan f F40 Letterkenny AC 43:40,0

49. 559 Alister Johnston m M40 Letterkenny Park Run 43:44,0

50. 556 Tara Carron f F40 43:56,1

51. 313 Joe Coyle m MO 43:58,1

52. 462 Stephan Shiels m M45 Letterkenny AC 44:02,4

53. 414 Paul Lee m M50 Letterkenny AC 44:12,8

54. 451 Darren Murray m MO 44:22,8

55. 355 Frank Pinder m M50 Letterkenny AC 44:24,5

56. 371 Conor Boyce m M40 44:25,3

57. 385 Noeleen Merritt f F50 Finn Valley AC 44:33,6

58. 550 John Mc Elhill m M40 Finn Valley AC 44:33,8

59. 401 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 44:42,8

60. 500 Patrick Mc Fadden m MJ 45:05,1

61. 492 Noel Irwin m M40 Ray Men on the Move 45:15,9

62. 552 Liam Mc Ginty m MO Finn Valley AC 45:18,2

63. 495 Naoise Enright m M45 Letterkenny AC 45:32,8

64. 440 Kevin Greenan m M60 Letterkenny AC 45:41,5

65. 457 Noel Boyd m M40 Rosses AC 45:55,8

66. 449 Cormac O Kane m M45 Ray Men on the Move 46:30,1

67. 361 Daniel Cannon m MO North West Special Olympics Clun 46:32,2

68. 378 Terence Diver m M45 46:34,9

69. 483 David Connors m M40 Milford AC 46:36,1

70. 320 Curly Coyle m M40 Ramelton 46:37,7

71. 353 Mel Mc Kinney m M45 Shape up Fitness 46:38,6

72. 481 Siobhan Mc Hugh f F40 Milford AC 46:42,1

73. 478 Hugh Coll m M40 Milford AC 46:42,5

74. 420 Billy Mc Mahon m M50 Ray Men on the Move 47:12,7

75. 412 John Griffin m M50 Finn Valley AC 47:17,5

76. 365 Ciaran Hegarty m M40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 47:23,5

77. 454 P J Lyons m M45 47:46,1

78. 456 Barry Foley m M40 47:59,7

79. 548 Mark Quinn m M50 48:00,8

80. 485 John Ward m MO Milford AC 48:11,3

81. 409 Eugene Mc Ginley m M50 Swanlings 48:20,1

82. 397 Elaine Mc Goldrick f F40 48:21,2

83. 450 Raymond Wilkinson m M40 48:25,7

84. 493 Phil Boyle m M45 Letterkenny AC 48:27,0

85. 477 Frank Mc Gettigan m M60 Milford AC 48:36,2

86. 372 Lorraine Mc Daid f F35 48:44,0

87. 382 Serena Mc Daid f F40 48:44,5

88. 433 Marian Kerr f F40 Letterkenny AC 48:58,0

89. 476 Seamus Quinn m M50 49:34,0

90. 549 Declan Callaghan m M40 49:40,4

91. 466 Margaret Shiels f F40 Letterkenny AC 49:43,0

92. 469 Kenneth Moore m M50 Milford AC 50:03,7

93. 560 Síle Kelly f FO 50:12,9

94. 489 Leslie Speer m M50 Ray Men on the Move 50:19,8

95. 356 Áine Whoriskey f F40 Milford AC 50:27,8

96. 421 James Doherty m M60 Milford AC 50:30,0

97. 388 Noel Mc Bride m M50 50:32,7

98. 442 Paddy Doherty m M50 24/7 Triathlon 51:15,1

99. 484 Nigel Black m M45 51:17,2

100. 435 David Woods m M60 51:17,4

101. 465 Liam Mc Loughlin m M60 51:22,9

102. 434 Bridgeen Doherty f F50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 51:23,4

103. 384 Brendan Martin m M50 K C R 51:27,3

104. 363 Georgina Reid f F40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 51:38,1

105. 463 Maura O Grady f F50 Letterkenny AC 51:49,7

106. 475 James Gallagher m M40 52:05,2

107. 358 Peter Mc Glynn m M40 North West Special Olympics Clun 52:18,6

108. 439 Joanne Campbell f F40 Finn Valley AC 52:20,0

109. 366 Tara Hegarty f F35 Finn Valley AC 52:21,0

110. 555 Caroline Curran f F40 Rosses AC 52:29,9

111. 497 Eugene Mcginley m M50 raphoe roadrunners 52:30,4

112. 448 Patrick Durning m M45 Errigal 52:45,1

113. 557 Danielle Mc Namee f FO 52:46,7

114. 554 Nancy Mc Namee f F50 Finn Valley AC 52:46,8

115. 443 Evelyn Mc Geehin f F40 Finn Valley AC 53:00,5

116. 488 Tommy Doherty m M60 Drumoghill RunningClub 53:14,2

117. 445 Goretti Marley f F40 Finn Valley AC 53:39,9

118. 367 John Duffy m M60 Ray Men on the Move 53:49,3

119. 395 Yvonne O Donnell f F40 54:14,8

120. 541 Barry Tinney m M45 54:23,7

121. 402 Grace Garvie f F35 54:27,6

122. 494 Brian Doherty m M40 Swanlings 54:32,9

123. 387 Pat Mc Crudden m M60 Finn Valley AC 55:02,3

124. 398 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 55:04,7

125. 551 Sophie Kelly f F40 55:10,2

126. 428 Mark Russell m MJ 55:19,7

127. 413 Sean Diver m M50 55:44,5

128. 452 Mary Mc Daid f F40 Milford AC 56:14,0

129. 375 Steven Sheridan m M50 Shape up Fitness 56:26,9

130. 444 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley AC 56:29,2

131. 351 Sharon Doherty f F35 Aoife Mc Gill Training 56:42,0

132. 311 Amanda Stevenson f FO Drumoghill RunningClub 56:46,2

133. 354 Mary Doherty f F35 Aoife Mc Gill Training 57:08,0

134. 422 Fidelma Nullaney f F40 Run for Fun Letterkenny 57:31,8

135. 407 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 57:31,9

136. 380 Rachel Lonergan f F40 57:39,2

137. 411 Debbie Houston f F40 Milford AC 58:09,4

138. 574 Fiona O Loughlin f FO 58:35,7

139. 498 Liam Mc m MO Rosses AC 59:00,0

140. 417 John Fitzgerald m M60 Milford AC 59:22,0

141. 400 Sinéad Mc Taggart f F40 Milford AC 59:58,5

142. 318 Marie Ni Dhonaill f F40 Rosses AC 60:07,1

143. 410 Edel Neely f F50 Finn Valley AC 60:44,3

144. 392 Liam Haughey m M50 Pieta House 60:55,3

145. 486 Michelle Murray f FO 61:39,6

146. 312 Caitlín Lafferty f F50 Rosses AC 61:50,9

147. 416 Edith Neely f F50 62:08,3

148. 419 Mary Gallagher f F50 Dawn Runners 62:22,4

149. 437 Gavin Boyce m M40 Finn Valley AC 62:31,3

150. 393 Theresa Wiseman f F50 62:31,3

151. 467 Eileen Morning f F40 Swanlings 62:54,9

152. 319 Kieron Kelly m M40 64:56,7

153. 359 Brendan Mc Glynn m MJ North West Special Olympics Clun 65:20,2

154. 399 Kathleen Harrison f F40 65:23,2

155. 391 Linda Campbell f F40 65:56,0

156. 553 David Geaney m M50 67:11,3

157. 471 Orla Redmond f F35 67:14,2

158. 474 Martina Murray f F50 67:51,8

159. 472 Ann Marie Gibbons f F35 67:53,6

160. 499 Angela Mc Fadden f F35 67:53,7

161. 473 Carmel Cavanagh f F35 68:26,8

162. 460 Declan Black m M45 Run for Fun Letterkenny 68:27,2

163. 315 Laura Mc Ginley f F35 71:20,4

164. 316 Olive Mc Ginley f F50 Drumoghill RunningClub 71:20,5

165. 487 Josie Gallagher m M60 84:18,6

166. 352 Tommy Mc Cay m M50 North West Special Olympics Clun 152:36,7