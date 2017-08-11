Finn Harps v Bohemians: Dsane the cup hero in rip-roaring tie

He spent last weekend in a hospital bed, but Eddie Dsane was back to his brilliant best to fire Finn Harps into the next round of the FAI Cup on Friday night.



Finn Harps . . . 4

Bohemians . . . 3

(After extra time)

In a thrilling cup tie, Dsane bent home a spectacular winner when his free kick three minutes into the first period of extra time went his effort went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Harps looked to be heading out of the competition as they trailed 3-2 with time running out.

But deep in injury time a the end of the 90, Caolan McAleer was tripped inside the box and Sean Houston kept his nerve to fire past Shane Supple from the penalty spot.

It was Houston’s second converted spot-kick in a rip-roaring cup encounter.

This game was delayed for ten minutes because of the late arrival of the Bohs team bus which broke down on the way to Ballybofey. Perhaps because of that, Bohs took an awful long time to settle into this tie.

Killian Cantwell was denied an early opening goal by a brilliant Shane Supple save as Harps dominated the early exchanges.

Jonny Bonner and Pascal Millien were included from the start in a much changed Harps side and both were very industrious in the opening stages.

It was the visitors however, who struck first when on 22 minutes, Dinny Corcoran unleashed a terrific effort which bent into the top corner from 25 yards.

Ishmail Aikinade could have scored a second on 29 but within a minute at the other end, Killian Cantwell turned in Millien’s free kick and Harps were level.

Ollie Horgan’s men then went in front on 35 minutes when Houston converted from the penalty spot after the lively Ibrahim Keita’s run into the area ended when he was brought down by defender Cornwall.

But as the goals continued, Bohs were back level four minutes into the second half when a deep cross from the left was headed in by Paddy Kavanagh.

Bohs looked to have struck for the winner on 75 minutes came from an unusual source when their captain and defender, Derek Pender, found himself up in attack and after combining with Dinny Corcoran, shot past Ciaran Gallagher.

It was tough on Harps who played well in a tie that really could have gone either way.

But credit to the home side, they found an equaliser right at the death when Houston fired past Supple from the spot three minutes into added time.

Then when Supple was beaten for a fourth time when Dsane scored in the early minutes of the first period of extra time, Harps were on their way into round two.

It was a fantastic strike from the Londoner - a worthy winner on an amazing night of cup action.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Tommy McBride (BJ Banda 86), Ciaran Coll, Ethan Boyle, Killian Cantwell, Mark Timlin, Jonny Bonner, Pascal Millien (Caolan McAleer 63), Ibrahim Keita (Danny Morrissey 89), Sean Houston, Eddie Dsane.

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Dylan Hayes, Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Oscar Brennan, Paddy Kavanagh,, Fuad Sule, Dinny Corcoran (Ian Morris 85), Ishmail Akinade, Keith Ward (Lorcan Fitzgerald 90).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.