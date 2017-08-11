Donegal U-14 League final: Malin crowned champions of Donegal after win over Gaoth Dobhair

Malin are Donegal U-14 Division One League champions following tonight’s final win over Gaoth Dobhair at the Cross, Killygordon.

MALIN . . . . . . . . . . . .2-12

GAOTH DOBHAIR . . . 0-7

Adam Duffy at centre half-forward was the top man for the new champions. He scored both of the goals, one at the start of each half, and he also kicked seven points, four from placed balls.

Daniel McLaughlin (2), Niall Gallagher, Feargal Doherty, David Doherty and Keelan Hegarty were the other Malin scorers.

Ryan Doherty, the Gaoth Dobhair number 11, scored six his team’s tally. Fionan Coyle scored the other Gaoth Dobhair point.

Malin led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time. Duffy’s second minute goal and the game’s first score got Malin off to a perfect start.

Duffy was alert when a long range Niall Gallagher strike for a point came back off the upright to drill past Daniel Roarty in the Gaoth Dobhair goals.

And Duffy chipped Roarty, who made a number of good saves in both halves, for the second goal for the opening score of the second period.

Duffy, from a close in free, and Daniel McLaughlin with a fine strike extended the Malin lead out to ten points. 2-7 to 0-3.

But Gaoth Dobhair rallied and powered by Fionan Coyle, in the middle of the field, they hit four points without reply, all from the boot of Ryan Doherty, to cut he Malin lead to six, 2-7 to 0-7.

However, Malin finished strong as Duffy (3), Fergal Doherty and Keelan Hegarty reeled off the scores for a comfortable victory.

Malin are managed by former Donegal senior player Liam O’Neill and tonight’s win was only a second ever U-14 Division One county title.

The other was won in 2003, a team that contained former county senior Declan Walsh.



MALIN; Ben Miller; Sean McGrenaghan, Darragh McGeoghan,Oliver McCaffrey; Conor Murray, John McLaughlin (F), Finn Ward; Conor McNeill, Niall Gallagher (0-1); Daniel McLaughlin (S)(0-2), Adam Duffy (2-6,4f), Feargal Doherty (0-1); Keelan Hegarty (0-1), Joe McLaughlin, Sean O’Kane. Sub:David Doherty (0-1) for D McLaughlin 50.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: David Roarty; Aaron McGee, Eamon McBride, Cian McEntee; Darragh Ferry, Ronan Heffernan, Peter Boyle; Sean McFadden, Fionan Coyle (0-1); Stephen McFadden, Ryan Doherty (0-6,4f), Aidan Smith; Niall Doran, Cathal Burke, Johnny O’Donnell.

Sub: Adam McGeever for J O’Donnell 34.

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunan’s)