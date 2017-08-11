Donegal Masters GAA make it three wins from three games after defeating Monaghan

Donegal Masters made it three wins from three games with a sixteen point win over Monaghan in Clones on Wednesday night.



DONEGAL 3-13

MONAGHAN 1-3



Benny Cassidy, Brian McLaughlin and Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward scored the goals for Val Murray’s charges who dominated the game from the first whistle to the last.

Donegal led 1-9 to 1-1 at half-time with Four Masters Benny Cassidy bagging the goal.

Donegal took complete control in the second period with Brian McLaughlin and Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward scoring the goals.

Donegal face Sligo in their next game, also away. This game has to be played before Saturday August 26th.

Donegal scorers: Michael ‘Sticky’ Ward 1-4, Benny Cassidy 1-3, Brian McLaughlin 1-2, Paul Gallagher 0-2, Seamus McGinty, Michael McShane 0-1 each.