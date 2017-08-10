Katie-George Dunlevy spends week in Mountcharles before World Championships

Olympic gold medallist Katie George Dunlevy spend a week in Mountcharles last week before beginning the build-up to the World Championships in South Africa at the end of the month.

Katie with her mother Alana and father John and three of her sisters and their families flew in to enjoy a short break in Mountcharles, home of John, and one of their favourite places.

They enjoyed a great week as they fished for crabs off the Wee Pier, spent time with family in Glencolmcille, swam in Rossnowlagh and enjoyed great company. And of course Katie continued with her training every day.

Katie is now heading off on a training camp with her pilot Eve McCrystal and after that and few days at home they will fly out to Pietermaritzburg in South Africa to compete in their biggest event of the year, The World Championships that will take place on the weekend of the 30th August.

Good luck to Katie and Eve and the rest of the Irish Paracycling Squad.