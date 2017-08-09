Club Call: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

IORRAS

The annual big breakfast is in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany this Saturday (August 12th) from 9 pm to 1 pm.

The senior men played Red Hughs in Straid on Sunday and were very unlucky not to get something from this game.

The club Iorras July winners were €50-David and Grace Hession, Roxtown; €30-Rose Kelly, Dunaff; €20-Neil Mc Laughlin, Isle of Doagh.

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers for August 3rd were 1, 8, 11, 15. The €15 winners were Mary Doherty, Cleagh, Patsy Devlin, Annaugh, Maureen Friel, Dunaff P.O, Bridget Kelly, (John), Letter, Susan Mc Carron, Roxtown. This week's jackpot is €3,740.

MALIN

The under 14 boys play in the Division One county final this Friday evening 11th August in Killygordon.

The club would appeal to all members to make the effort to get out and support this young team in what is a great achievement reaching the county final. The under 12 boys played against Dungiven in a challenge game last week and won by a goal. The U-9 boys and management would like to thank Burt for the invitation to their under 9 blitz last week, and for their hospitality on the day. The team lost the Shield final to Four Masters.

Well done to Josh Conlon who came of the bench for the second half for Ulster in their big win over Dublin and hit 1-1. Malin will host their first ever Division One county final this Saturday when the club hosts the Óg Sport competition.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €700. The numbers drawn were 7-3-1-2-5-4-6 with the €50 going to Seamus Gleeson, Co. Offaly. Next weeks jackpot is €750.

The club would like to thank Eunan Doherty, Muckla for donating an iPhone for the club text alerts. If anyone wishes to join the text alert you should send a message to the club phone on 0868668531 and you will be added to our text list. This is a great way to keep informed of club events, underage and senior fixtures.

TIR CHONAILL

Congratulations to Paul Coggins and everyone involved with our junior team as they had a fantastic win in round one of the junior football championship. The young guns started the match brightly and led by four points at halftime, 0-7 to 0-3.

The next lotto draw is on August 10th with the jackpot standing at £3,350.

RED HUGH’S

Last week's lotto numbers were 1,7,3,6,4,5,2,8. The winning sequence was 1,7,3 Lynn McDaid Ard McCool, won €50.

This week’s 100 Club winner was Sinead McMenamin Edenoughil. Sinead won €100.

Well done to the senior men who defeated Urris in the Junior A championship.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn on the 1st of August are 2-8-6-1-5-7-4-3. Michelle Bonner Lettershambo, Ann Gallagher Boltifree, John McKenna Largnalore and Sean McGlynn Grey Curraghmone all matched 3 numbers and won €15 each. This week's jackpot is €6550.

Hard luck to the Minor boys who lost to Naomh Colmcille last Monday in the championship.

Well done to the minor girls who beat Ardara at home on Tuesday evening by 3- 9 to 3-1.

Best of luck to the U16 boys who play Downings in the county final next Sunday 13th in Glenswilly.

The senior ladies qualified for the senior championship final by beating Termon in Termon on Sunday morning. This puts them through to play Moville in the senior championship final time and date tbc.

The reserves played Aodh Rua Ballyshannon on Monday at home and earned a very good victory.

The seniors had a busy weekend with a double fixture. On Friday evening they lost away to Cloughaneely and they lost at home to Aodh Ruadh, on Sunday.

Hard luck to the third team who lost to Glenswilly on Thursday evening in the Senior C championship.

CLOUGHANEELY

Ó tharla gur éirigh comh maith sin le Campa Samhraidh an chlub ag tús mhí Iúil agus go bhfuil éileamh ar champa eile, beidh an Club ag reáchtáil campa eile ó 14ú-18ú Lúnasa do pháistí idir 6 agus 12 bliain d’aois:

After the success of our club Summer Camp held in July, and due to demand, we will be running a second summer camp from the 14th-18th August.

The lotto numbers drawn August 2nd were 6,9,11,13,14,17.We had no jackpot winner. We had 19 match 4s and the one winner drawn for the €100 was Ciaran Duffy. The jackpot next week is €2,700.

It was a busy and successful weekend for Cloughaneely seniors as they lined out against Glenfin on Friday evening and Malin on Sunday.They won both games.

The club we’d like to wish Jason McGee and his fellow county team mate Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher, all the best as they head to Australia for Aussie Rules trials.

The ladies were unfortunate to lose to a strong Naomh Muire side in the championship semi final on Sunday evening.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 7, 12, 25 agus 29 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €3700 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Bridget Mc Bride - Meendernasloe, Edel Carr - Fairhill, Ann Mc Guinness, Maimie Gillespie - Mullaghduff agus Jimmy Ward -Belcruit.

The Club 200 winners were; €1000 - James Gillespie - Lettercaugh, €500 - Dinny O'Donnell - Quay Road, Dungloe, €300 - Noreen McGarvey - Meenmore, €100 - Michael Boyle - Oughtmeen, €100 - Frankie Doherty - Letterkenny

The seniors lost away to Glenswilly on Monday. The club's Martello Adventure Race took place on Saturday.

From all at the club we want to wish Alisha our 50th Mary from Dungloe all the best over the next year.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The ladies brought the curtain down on their season when we met a physically stronger and more experienced Glenswilly side. The senior hurlers lost to neighbours Setanta on Saturday evening.

The U-15 team topped their group against Convoy and Milford and met Glenswilly in a playoff in their bid to qualify for the county finals. Despite an epic effort they lost by a goal.

Well done to the U9s who travelled to Burt on Monday for an U-9 tournament. This week’s jackpot is €3,100.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 2 ,3 ,5,19. The €50 winners were Maura Carron, Tullan Strand, Bundoran; Pat Quinn, 20 Castlegrove, Castlecaulfield, Co Tyrone; Pat Hughes, 5 Pinewood Ave East, Greenbush, New York. This week's jackpot is€6,300.

Congratulations to club chairman Brian McEniff who this week received the news that he is to receive a GAA Lifetime achievement award.

Realt Ruadh ladies lost their Intermediate semi-final on Sunday against St Eunan's.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers 8,19,29,30. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,000 There was one match 3 winner, Imelda McGuinness.

Big congratulations to the senior ladies team who have made it to the Junior B championship final. They defeated Downings on Sunday, in the semi-final.

Get well soon to Downings ladies manager, John Coyle who got injured on Sunday.

ST MICHAEL'S

The seniors and reserves won away against Milford on Bank Holiday Monday, in the league.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Ronan and Katie Murphy on the death of their little baby Jack last week. Sympathy is also extended their daughter Cara and to the entire family circle.

A very successful Cul Camp was held at the St. Michael’s pitch at the Bridge last week with up to 125 girls and boys taking part.

The minor board expresses sincere gratitude to all who helped make our Sports Day.

The minors had a great victory over Naomh Columba on Wednesday evening last. This was a great victory for the boys over the county league champions.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh chalked up their 11th win in 14 league outings when they earned aN away win against Glenfin.

The minors championship aspirations ended with a 3-14 to 0-10 defeat to Naomh Conaill in Glenties last Wednesday.

The under 14s carved out a 2-14 to 4-6 victory in their championship clash with Dungloe in Fr Tierney Park last Wednesday.

Commiserations to Realt Ruadh who lost out in their Intermediate Championship semi-final against St Eunan's on Sunday.

Hurling: We had our annual trip to Croke Park on Sunday and what a day of hurling we were treated to. Thirty eight made the trip and saw three great games, the highlight being the senior game where Galway dethroned All-Ireland Champions Tipperary.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,000. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12. In the lucky dip €20 went to Eamon and Anne Maguire, Clyhore; Pat Loughlin, Tonery; Rose Gallagher, Portnason; Darren O'Mahoney, c/o Pat's Bar; and Michael Rosney, Tullamore. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €4,000 on Sunday.

GAEIL FHANADA

Last week's lotto numbers were 2, 4, 7, 16, 22. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was John Boyce, Drumany.This week's jackpot is €2900.

After three years of hard work, the Gaeil Fhánada club were able to finally taste the fruits of their labour when on Bank Holiday Monday, the new playing surface at Páirc Uí Shiadhail was opened to the public. A huge crowd gathered in glorious sunshine to watch some entertaining drama unfold on the pitch throughout the day.

It was a momentous day for our club and there was a great sense of pride within each club member on the day. A lot of voluntary work has gone into this and while we still have work to do, we can rest assured that the club is in safe hands with a new playing surface that would rival most clubs in the country.

Our minor boys were awarded a walkover in their last outing against Milford and will face Glenswilly in the final group game.

The club hosted a very successful Cul Camp last week. We would like to thank the coaches, children and volunteers who made the week so enjoyable for everyone involved.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The Junior A men had a good win over Lifford at the weekend. The U-12 hurlers lost out to Gaoth Dobhair last Thursday evening.

There are still a few remaining places on the Camogie Camp which is scheduled for 18th of August. See Facebook for more information.

ST EUNAN'S

The senior hurlers got a much-needed win in the championship on Saturday evening with a good performance against Buncrana.

The senior ladies reached the Intermediate final after another good performance against Realt Ruadh in their semi-final on Sunday morning.

The U16 boys had a good win over Naomh Padraig, Muff in the county U16 league final in Convoy on Sunday evening.

The U16 Camógs qualified for the county final on Monday night with a good victory over Carndonagh in the Park.

The U15 Boys narrowly missed out on qualifying for the county finals. They losing out on “points scored” in their group after beating Termon and losing to Glenswilly.

There will be a Family Fun Day this Saturday, August 12th in O’Donnell Park with face painting, races and lots of fun and games. For more information keep an eye on the club Facebook Page or contact Eugene Duffy on 086-843 0240.

We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the late Joe Gallagher, our former President and loyal supporter. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1600 in in Monday night's draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Seamus Martin, Drumeany and Larry Walsh Doonan. The numbers drawn were 8, 18, 20 and 22.

Hurling - The U-8, U-10 and U-12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers. All our coaches have coaching certificates and are Garda Vetted with some involved at inter county level also. You can contact Laurence u8 at 0877532705.



NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain ‘s chuaigh thart, 5 8 16 agus 24 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag an duine amháin, sin Ben Mac Aodha, na Dúnaibh agus fuair seisean an €150. B’í Sharon Ní Bhuaidhe, Umlach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona. Óstán na Trá a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,400 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt san Harbour Bar.

Congratulations to our U-16 boys football team who have qualified for the county final.

A big support is important in Glenswilly this Sunday evening when our under-16 team play against Glenfin in the county final. The best of luck to players and management.

AN TEARMAINN

Commiserations to our senior ladies who lost out to Glenfin in the semi-final of the senior championship on Sunday at a wet and windy Burn Road.

This year's Karen McGlynn Under 12 Memorial Tournament takes place at 11 am on Saturday, 26th August at the Burn Road.

Termon under 6 and 7s welcomed Glenswilly to the Burn Road on Friday last. We are looking forward to the return leg in Glenswilly in September. U6s have 2 free Saturdays now.

Congrats to our U15 boys who have reached the Donegal Og sport finals after two tough qualifying days with St Eunan’s and Gaoth Dobhair having lost out over the two qualifiers. The boys head for Malin on Saturday and we wish them the best of luck. This is a competition that no Termon team has ever won previously, so no pressure boys. Good luck PJ, Paddy ,James and our 10 boys.

Good luck to Caolan Gallagher and all involved in the Donegal U16 Buncrana Cup panel in this Saturday’s competition.

The minor boys had another great win when they eventually got the upper hand on Naomh Muire in an entertaining game on Wednesday last.

NAOMH BRID

The club's nine hour stationary cyclethon will take place on Sunday 13th August at Kees, Laghey 10am – 7pm in aid of Bord na nOg.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,900. The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 12, 18, 19. The €25 winners Mary Kerrigan, Zack Gallagher, Aoife Carron, Donal Corcoran. The next will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey, on the 14th August 2017.