Sharon Black recovering after suffering serious injury during The Beast

A Letterkenny businesswoman is recovering in hospital after she suffered serious leg injuries in a fall during The Beast endurance race at the weekend.

Sharon Black was part of the Voodoo Performance team whose race ended when she suffered a broken ankle in a fall on Saturday.

Sharon was on the four-person team along with her husband Jason Black, Shaun Stewart and Patrick Stewart.

Her injury brought an end to the team’s event.

The Beast is an unsupported adventure race which took place in Donegal last weekend and got underway on Friday.

The event takes place over 40 hours and the teams had to cover a total race distance of 280km.

Competitors had to mountain run over 50km, mountain bike, map navigate, ocean swim, kayak and mountaineer.

A twist to the event is that the teams weren’t told the route until just hours before setting off.

Shortly before Sharon suffered her injury on Saturday, Jason Black posted an update on the team’s efforts.

20 HOURS INTO THE BEAST 2017…

The Voodoo Performance team have battled it out overnight.. cycling and trekking in the darkness of the night through Creeslough and up through one of Ireland’s most scenic forested parks, Ards Forest park.. it wasn’t until the teams arrived at CP20 that they were informed that they had an early morning swim ahead of them.. this swim consisted of the team swimming out into the bay to get a combination code and returning to the beach where they had to unbury a chest which had the orienteering maps in it.. this task most certainly showed how adventurous this beast of a race is.. the team then cycled to TA04 where they are currently trekking 16km around Altan Lough.. this beast of a race is like no other, not only do the teams have to race the course ,they also have to plan the route they choose to get from checkpoint to checkpoint.. the team are feeling good and this race has certainly tested their endurance ability.. more updates coming soon as the team make their way around the course