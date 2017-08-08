Finn Harps player spent weekend in hospital after taking unwell

Eddie Dsane has emerged as a major doubt for Finn Harps’ FAI Cup meeting with Bohemians on Friday night.

The striker spent the weekend in Letterkenny University Hospital due to illness and while he was released home again today (Tuesday), he is unlikely to feature for Harps this weekend.

Dsane felt unwell in the lead-up to Friday night’s Premier Division meeting with Galway United.

And while the 20-year-old played in that game, his condition worsened immediately afterwards and after receiving medical attention, he was admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital over the weekend.

His manager, Ollie Horgan, said Dsane’s situation was very worrying.

“He got out today and he’s okay,” he said.

“He wasn’t in the best of form before the game on Friday night but afterwards he was much worse. It was a weekend spent between Now Doc and the hospital, but the most important thing is that he’s home now.”

It was an eventful night for the player who missed a first half penalty before heading the equaliser just before half time. Harps however, eventually lost the game 3-1.

Meanwhile Finn Harps have been informed that Paddy McCourt’s suspension for his sending-off against Galway won’t kick in until after Friday night’s FAI Cup game.

It means the Derry playmaker is now likely to be banned for the league games against St. Patrick’s Athletic (a) and Cork City (home).

However, Damien McNulty will miss the Bohs game through suspension.