Kilcar now in pole position to retain Democrat Cup after win over Naomh Conaill

Kilcar put themselves in a great position to retain the Democrat Cup after this win over rivals Naomh Conaill in Towney.



Kilcar 0-19

Naomh Conaill 2-5



Naomh Conaill's league chances are all but over after this defeat. They had been on a great run, but now will have to concentrate on the upcoming championship games.

This game was close in the first half, thanks to Naomh Conaill finding the Kilcar net on two occasions. It was an unusual half-time scoreline with Kilcar leading by two points, 0-9 to 2-1.

The visitors had cancelled out three early Kilcar points with a goal from Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui and then a second goal from Dermot Molloy on 22 minutes had them a point in front.

Kilcar lost goalkeeper Eamonn McGinley to a black card, but points from Brian O'Donnell, Patrick McBrearty, Matthew McClean and Ciaran McGinley had them back on track by the interval.

Naomh Conaill's chances were not helped when Ciaran Thompson picked up a second yellow early in the second half and this was followed soon after by Marty Boyle doing similar to leave them down to 13 for the final quarter.

They had started the second half well with a point from Seamus Corcoran. Matthew McClean replied but Dermot Molloy left just a point between the sides from a '45' on 36 minutes.

But then Kilcar pulled away with points from Patrick McBrearty (2), Mark McHugh (2) and Ryan McHugh. Eoin Waide pulled one back but further points flowed for the home side from Daniel Lyons, Conor Doherty, Ashley Carr and Patrick McBrearty, while Dermot Molloy had the final score from a free.

Late on there was a double for the McGinleys as Ciaran McGinley was also shown black.

Kilcar have just four games left, at home to St. Michael's next weekend and then three away games against Milford, Dungloe and Bundoran.

Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 0-5,3f; Mark McHugh 0-3; Ryan McHugh 0-3; Matthew McClean 0-2; Eoin McHugh, Brian O'Donnell, Daniel Lyons, Conor Doherty, Ciaran McGinley, Ashley Carr 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill: Dermot Molloy 1-2,f,45; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui 1-0; Kieran Gallagher, Eoin Waide 0-1 each.