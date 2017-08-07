Changes likely as Finn Harps prepare to meet Bohemians

Finn Harps will put their quest to stay in the Premier Division on hold this weekend when they take on Bohemians in the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

It's one of three all-Premier Division ties with Bray Wanderers at home to league leaders Cork City and Dundalk hosting Derry City at Oriel Park on Sunday.

Harps meet Bohs at Finn Park on Friday night and it's likely that the home side will include several changes from the team that lost out to Galway United in the league on Friday night.

Paddy McCourt will be automatically suspended after being sent off for two bookings in the Galway game.

Gareth Harkin won't feature either. He was forced off early in the second half after suffering a back injury.

A number of other players could well be rested with Harps having another important league game on Friday week at St. Patrick's Athletic.

However, Ollie Horgan will still field a strong side. Jonny Bonner, Ibrahim Keita, Pascal Millien and Tommy McBride were all among the substitutes last Friday night and could well come into the starting eleven for the Bohs game.

Former Derry City player McBride, signed in the July transfer window, is likely to make his first start as could Peter Burke. The former Sunderland goalkeeper, who joined the club last week, might well be given the nod ahead of Ciaran Gallagher.

Horgan was disappointed to have lost to Galway but speaking after that game, he began to turn his focus to the cup game.

“You have to move on,” he said.

“It’s a tough league with 33 games, never mind the cup games as well.

“We’re playing Bohs and we scraped over the line a couple of weeks ago against them here.

“If we played like we did tonight they’ll blow us away, but if we played like we did in Bray, it might be a cup game.

“But we need to move on. There are a number of players that are struggling and a couple that are suspended so we'll see what happens.”

Kick-off on Friday night is 8pm.