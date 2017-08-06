St. Eunan's victorious after amazing league final

Sunday evening's U-16 Division One League final in Convoy proved a memorable contest as St. Eunan's and Naomh Padraig, Muff served up a thrilling decider.

St. Eunan's . . . 4-20

Naomh Padraig, Muff . . . 5-9

In the end it was the Letterkenny club who prevailed after a hugely entertaining encounter.

Amazingly, there were nine goals scored, and seven of them came in a first half that ended 3-10 to 4-3 in favour of St. Eunan's.

Eoin Dowling and Padraig McGettigan with two, were the goalscorers for St. Eunan's while for Naomh Padraig, Alan Clarke, Jonathan Toye, Sean McCauley and Ronan Lafferty all raised green flags during the first half.

Toye scored a second goal for the Inishowen side after half time, but by that stage, St. Eunan's were on their way to victory. Their fourth and final goal came from Dylan Doogan while McGettigan deserves special mention, scoring 2-7 of his team's total.