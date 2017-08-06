Second win of the weekend for Cloughaneely

Cloughaneely made their long trip to Connolly Park, Malin worthwhile on Sunday evening with a nine points victory.



MALIN 0-10

CLOUGHANEELY 2-13



John Fitzgerald and Aidan Doohan scored the goals for the winners who dominated the tie from very early in the contest.

Paul McLaughlin, with three points, top-scored for Malin who remain in the bottom half of the table following the result.

Cloughaneely had also played on Friday night, defeating Glenfin at home.

Malin: Martin McLaughlin; Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Conor Farren; Kieran McColgan, Declan Walsh (0-2), Paul McLaughlin(0-3); John Gerard McLaughlin, Shaun Kelly (0-1); Dan McDaid (0-1), Matthew Byrne (0-2), Seamus Doherty (0-1); Christopher McLaughlin, Joseph McLaughlin, Michael Byrne. Subs: Jason Doherty for J Doherty, 52; Conor McColgan for S Kelly, 55.

Cloughaneely: Sean McCafferty; Mark Harley (0-1), Paddy Cannon (0-1), Cian McFadden; Martin Ferry, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1), Ciaran McFadden (0-1); Lee O’Brien (0-1), Kevin Mulhern; John Fitzgerald (1-1), Shaun Maguire (0-2), John Harley; Cillian Gallagher, Martin Maguire, Aidan Doohan (1-1). Subs; Declan McGarvey (0-2) for M Maguire, h/t; Micheal Fitzgerald (0-2) for Lee O’Brien, 40.