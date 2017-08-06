ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO
Second win of the weekend for Cloughaneely
Falcarragh club pick up big win in Malin
Cloughaneely made their long trip to Connolly Park, Malin worthwhile on Sunday evening with a nine points victory.
MALIN 0-10
CLOUGHANEELY 2-13
John Fitzgerald and Aidan Doohan scored the goals for the winners who dominated the tie from very early in the contest.
Paul McLaughlin, with three points, top-scored for Malin who remain in the bottom half of the table following the result.
Cloughaneely had also played on Friday night, defeating Glenfin at home.
Malin: Martin McLaughlin; Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Conor Farren; Kieran McColgan, Declan Walsh (0-2), Paul McLaughlin(0-3); John Gerard McLaughlin, Shaun Kelly (0-1); Dan McDaid (0-1), Matthew Byrne (0-2), Seamus Doherty (0-1); Christopher McLaughlin, Joseph McLaughlin, Michael Byrne. Subs: Jason Doherty for J Doherty, 52; Conor McColgan for S Kelly, 55.
Cloughaneely: Sean McCafferty; Mark Harley (0-1), Paddy Cannon (0-1), Cian McFadden; Martin Ferry, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1), Ciaran McFadden (0-1); Lee O’Brien (0-1), Kevin Mulhern; John Fitzgerald (1-1), Shaun Maguire (0-2), John Harley; Cillian Gallagher, Martin Maguire, Aidan Doohan (1-1). Subs; Declan McGarvey (0-2) for M Maguire, h/t; Micheal Fitzgerald (0-2) for Lee O’Brien, 40.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on