Fantastic day of racing on the cards at the Ballintra Races
Bank Holiday racing returns to Murvagh
The Ballintra Races take place on Monday
Big crowds are expected in Murvagh on Monday for the Ballintra Races - one of the top events on the north west's racing calendar.
The action gets underway at 2pm and while race-goers are set to descend on Murvagh in big numbers, this is an event for the entire community and it's always a great day for the family.
To help whet the appetite for the big day, here's a guide to some of the runners in today's races.
1 MILE OPEN HORSE
1 ANGLE EYES
Classy pony stepping up in class but don’t be surprised. 3/1
2 BANNED SUBSTANCE
Midlands raider who poses a major threat. 5/4
3 THUNDER STRUCK
Impressive in Porthall, another with a big shout. 7/4
4 NEVER SAY NEVER
Never runs a bad race, track could be on the sharp side though. 3/1
5 WIFI IN HEAVEN
This looks far too hot a race, longshot in the betting. 4/1
1 ¼ OPEN HORSE
1 CRAFTY BOY
Still a maiden but not totally out of this event 4/1
2 ALL JOKING ASIDE
Knocking on the door recently, big chance. EVNS
3 ON THE ROAD AGAIN
Has yet to trouble the judge in recent runs. 4/1
4 ALACIA’S PRIDE
Another maiden who must step up on recent efforts. 4/1
5 I’VE GOT IT
Winner first time out, one to watch out for. 6/4
6 LET US GO
Golden mile winner in Dingle but has been out of sorts. 7/2
153 CM 1 ½ MILE
1 SWILLY GIRL
Winner in Ashbourne last year, could play a hand here. 5/2
2 MESSI
Trip is ideal and is very likely favourite. 4/7
3 SEABISCUIT
Ground shouldn’t be a problem, needs to bounce back. 3/1
4 FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS
Has a tall order here, one of the outsiders. 4/1
5 BARR NA STRAIDE
Unplaced in all starts, needs to step up its game. 4/1.
1 ½ MILE OPEN DERBY
1 MR MAC
Dingle winner and was a stylish winner recently. 3/1
2 DONEGAL DAN
Big Isle winner in June. But will need his “A” game here. 4/1
3 MR JAMES
Strong travelling sort who should play a big part. 2/1
4 SIR RJ
Likely to be all the rage here, big chance. 5/4
5 FORGET ME NOT
Has lost his way but should love the conditions. 4/1
6 LET IT GO
Needs to improve in this strong contest. 4/1
7 MOVINIS BOY
Poor run recent effort, a likely longshot. 4/1
2 MILE OPEN HORSE
1 JACK DANIELS
Dingle Derby winner, not the force of old but don’t ignore. 3/1
2 MAN OF IRON
Will need to be his name sake to take this. 4/1
3 WALK THE LINE
Impressive winner in Porthall, the one to beat! 4/6
4 ALL ABOUT CHRIS
Ground shouldn’t be a problem, the likely danger. 7/4
NON-WINNERS 1 ¼ MILE
1 Minded
Ran very well earlier in the season “short listed”. 5/2
2 Nutcracker
In a wide open affair needs a personal best. 4/1
3 Tinkerbell
Been way out of form recently, “longshot”. 4/1
4 Dont Tell Chris
Chance in this very ordinary affair. 3/1
5 Mr Big
No real form of late to suggest today. 4/1
6 Facebook Your Granny
No form to date, easily passed over 4/1
7 Duneane Flyer
From a good yard, one to note in betting. 3/1
8 Dodge The Bullet
Has yet to produce this season when gun’s to the head. 7/2
9 Don't Know
Ran well in Porthall recently this is a drop in grade. 9/4
