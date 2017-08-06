Fantastic day of racing on the cards at the Ballintra Races

Big crowds are expected in Murvagh on Monday for the Ballintra Races - one of the top events on the north west's racing calendar.

The action gets underway at 2pm and while race-goers are set to descend on Murvagh in big numbers, this is an event for the entire community and it's always a great day for the family.

To help whet the appetite for the big day, here's a guide to some of the runners in today's races.

1 MILE OPEN HORSE

1 ANGLE EYES

Classy pony stepping up in class but don’t be surprised. 3/1

2 BANNED SUBSTANCE

Midlands raider who poses a major threat. 5/4

3 THUNDER STRUCK

Impressive in Porthall, another with a big shout. 7/4

4 NEVER SAY NEVER

Never runs a bad race, track could be on the sharp side though. 3/1

5 WIFI IN HEAVEN

This looks far too hot a race, longshot in the betting. 4/1



1 ¼ OPEN HORSE

1 CRAFTY BOY

Still a maiden but not totally out of this event 4/1

2 ALL JOKING ASIDE

Knocking on the door recently, big chance. EVNS

3 ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Has yet to trouble the judge in recent runs. 4/1

4 ALACIA’S PRIDE

Another maiden who must step up on recent efforts. 4/1

5 I’VE GOT IT

Winner first time out, one to watch out for. 6/4

6 LET US GO

Golden mile winner in Dingle but has been out of sorts. 7/2



153 CM 1 ½ MILE

1 SWILLY GIRL

Winner in Ashbourne last year, could play a hand here. 5/2

2 MESSI

Trip is ideal and is very likely favourite. 4/7

3 SEABISCUIT

Ground shouldn’t be a problem, needs to bounce back. 3/1

4 FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

Has a tall order here, one of the outsiders. 4/1

5 BARR NA STRAIDE

Unplaced in all starts, needs to step up its game. 4/1.



1 ½ MILE OPEN DERBY

1 MR MAC

Dingle winner and was a stylish winner recently. 3/1

2 DONEGAL DAN

Big Isle winner in June. But will need his “A” game here. 4/1

3 MR JAMES

Strong travelling sort who should play a big part. 2/1

4 SIR RJ

Likely to be all the rage here, big chance. 5/4

5 FORGET ME NOT

Has lost his way but should love the conditions. 4/1

6 LET IT GO

Needs to improve in this strong contest. 4/1

7 MOVINIS BOY

Poor run recent effort, a likely longshot. 4/1

2 MILE OPEN HORSE

1 JACK DANIELS

Dingle Derby winner, not the force of old but don’t ignore. 3/1

2 MAN OF IRON

Will need to be his name sake to take this. 4/1

3 WALK THE LINE

Impressive winner in Porthall, the one to beat! 4/6

4 ALL ABOUT CHRIS

Ground shouldn’t be a problem, the likely danger. 7/4

NON-WINNERS 1 ¼ MILE

1 Minded

Ran very well earlier in the season “short listed”. 5/2

2 Nutcracker

In a wide open affair needs a personal best. 4/1

3 Tinkerbell

Been way out of form recently, “longshot”. 4/1

4 Dont Tell Chris

Chance in this very ordinary affair. 3/1

5 Mr Big

No real form of late to suggest today. 4/1

6 Facebook Your Granny

No form to date, easily passed over 4/1

7 Duneane Flyer

From a good yard, one to note in betting. 3/1

8 Dodge The Bullet

Has yet to produce this season when gun’s to the head. 7/2

9 Don't Know

Ran well in Porthall recently this is a drop in grade. 9/4