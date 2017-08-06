All the results from the Point 10k in Dunkineely

A big well done to everyone who took part in the Point 10k Charity Fun Run and Walk in Dunkineely on Saturday morning.

The event was once again a fantastic day out for all the family, and it got the thumbs up from almost everyone who took part.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Jack and Jill and Feileacain and judging by the big crowds who took to the start line, it was another major success.

Special thanks are extended to the main sponsors - Barry's of Bruckless, Topline McGuinness Hardware and Kitty Kelly's Restaurant for sponsoring the T-shirts for the first 200 registered to take part on Saturday.

Here are the results:



The Point 10k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 230 Philip Goss m MO 34:15,4

2. 420 Gary Scully m MO Nenagh Olympic 36:29,3

3. 442 Paul Ward m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 38:27,5

4. 483 Gareth O Donnell m MO 40:03,4

5. 429 Paul Ferry m MO 40:34,1

6. 479 Val Smyth m MO 42:30,3

7. 421 Ciaran Mc Hugh m MO 42:42,1

8. 407 Jude Mullan m MJ 43:00,3

9. 424 Andy Gillhrist m MO Tír Chonaill AC 44:51,4

10. 412 Charlie Murrin m M40 45:13,6

11. 459 Kevin Mc Guinness m MJ 45:14,0

12. 454 Ciara Cunningham f FO 45:58,4

13. 411 Gerard Lunch m M40 46:08,8

14. 229 Colin Mc Nicholas m MO 46:34,1

15. 410 Donna Furey f FO 46:47,8

16. 221 Neil Ramsbottom m M50 46:48,6

17. 475 Dermot Boyle m MO 47:07,2

18. 450 Karen Dolan f F40 Enniskillen RC 48:00,5

19. 415 David Mc Dyre m MO 48:20,9

20. 223 Michael Maguire m MO 48:37,4

21. 470 Rory Morrow m MJ 48:51,8

22. 472 Niall Mc Brearty m MO 48:54,6

23. 468 Aoife Nash f FO Letterkenny AC 48:57,4

24. 409 Oliver Smith m MO 49:11,1

25. 399 Paul Breslin m MO 49:24,0

26. 423 Chris Ashmore m M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 50:03,8

27. 419 Dermot Mc Glynn m MJ 50:11,0

28. 471 Michael Morrow m M60 Dromore AC 50:54,1

29. 436 Luke Mc Cartay m MJ Finn Valley AC 51:23,3

30. 467 Cliodhna Dunne f FO Letterkenny AC 51:58,0

31. 400 Peter Duddy m MO Bruckless Road Runners 51:59,0

32. 446 Stephen Mc Donagh m MO St Nauls 52:28,5

33. 403 John O Donoghue m M60 53:01,5

34. 434 Ciaran Goss m MJ Lámh Dhearg 53:29,6

35. 425 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 53:39,0

36. 240 Pat Byrne m M50 Swanlings 53:52,5

37. 422 Brendan Coyle m M40 54:12,9

38. 416 John Cromie m M50 54:19,8

39. 237 Caroline Kennedy f F40 Bruckless Road Runners 54:43,4

40. 406 Sean Mullan m M40 55:00,9

41. 489 Gavin Lynch m MO 55:05,2

42. 232 Mary Boyle f F40 St Nauls 55:24,3

43. 444 Paul Mc Donagh m M50 55:26,4

44. 235 Alison Murray f FO 55:38,1

45. 428 Snmantha Ching f FO 56:34,5

46. 414 Greg Mc Hugh m MO 56:49,9

47. 222 Susan Ryan f FO 57:14,4

48. 443 Eliarie Perseval f FO 57:29,4

49. 473 Jackie Byrne f F50 57:53,3

50. 464 Pauline Mc Farlane f FO 58:01,4

51. 458 Eamon Mc Guinness m M40 58:12,4

52. 285 John Joe Mc Alinden m MO 58:13,0

53. 432 Mary Shockledge f F40 58:13,2

54. 498 Keelan Flanaghan m MJ Omagh Harriers 58:45,9

55. 426 Matthew Byrne m MJ 58:59,2

56. 495 Aidan Paul Kelly m M40 Swanlings 59:08,1

57. 402 Liz Deane f FO 59:19,1

58. 496 Edel Flanaghan f F40 Omagh Harriers 59:24,2

59. 448 Trish Mc Hugh f F40 59:45,0

60. 457 Elaine Kavanagh f FO 60:00,2

61. 233 Majella Cunningham f FO 60:07,3

62. 227 Claire Gavigan f FO 60:39,7

63. 433 Orla Doogan f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 61:31,6

64. 435 Michaela Murray f FJ Bruckless Road Runners 61:37,2

65. 439 Owen Cunningham m MO 62:01,1

66. 401 Adam Duddy m MJ Bruckless Road Runners 62:06,8

67. 431 Pauline Ellis f F40 62:09,6

68. 465 Ben Conneely m MO 62:10,2

69. 452 Marty Boyle m M40 62:15,7

70. 226 Brigid Breslin f F40 Kent UK 62:22,1

71. 394 Sinead Boyle f FO 62:48,1

72. 397 Donal Mc Guinness m MO 63:21,7

73. 398 Bobby Mc Guinness m MJ 63:22,3

74. 461 Sharon Gillespie f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 63:26,8

75. 455 Carla Delaney f FO 63:36,4

76. 456 Canimhe Nic Seáin f FO 63:59,4

77. 460 F Buckley f F40 64:05,2

78. 463 Aisling Byrne f FO 64:56,7

79. 490 Frances Mary Long f F40 66:00,7

80. 228 Anne Murray f F50 Jog Moira 66:27,4

81. 466 Shaun Connelly m M40 66:52,3

82. 492 Oisin Mc Alinden m MJ 68:05,7

83. 453 Shayna Boyle f FJ 69:03,0

84. 236 Fionla Kennedy f F40 St Nauls 70:19,6

85. 482 Tony O; Hara m M60 70:19,8

86. 469 Peter Mc Farlane m MO Naomh Ultan 70:22,3

87. 238 Jacinta Boyle f FO Bruckless Road Runners 71:10,4

88. 231 Ann Marie Cunningham f FO 72:08,2

89. 284 Suzanne Duggan f F40 72:21,2

90. 417 Mary Hickey f F50 73:44,4

91. 413 Claire Pettigrew f FO 74:16,4

92. 418 Brendan Hickey m M50 75:51,5

93. 481 Dymphna Kennedy f F40 77:42,8

94. 477 Liam Moran m MO 78:03,4

95. 449 Edith Rodgers f FO 78:05,9

96. 451 Joan Lennon f FO 78:06,8

97. 282 Eileen Mc Alinden f FO 78:14,4

98. 281 Emily Meekin f FO 78:14,9

99. 437 Anna Kee f FO 81:39,1

100. 493 Aileen Mc Alinden f FJ 82:46,5

101. 283 Justin Evers m MJ Blackrock AC 82:50,8

102. 395 Amy Boyle f FJ 84:02,7

103. 497 Anna Flanaghan f FJ Omogh Harriers 84:17,5

104. 474 Gerry Doogan m M50 85:38,0

105. 487 Andrea Maxwell f FJ 87:00,6

106. 485 Rosemary Carr f F40 87:01,5

107. 486 Ann Maxwell f F40 87:01,8

108. 234 Marie Taheny f F50 88:26,6

109. 478 Ferda Hegarty f FO 88:27,5

110. 224 Veronica Gallagher f F50 88:28,1

111. 427 Michelle Bennett f FO 89:51,3

112. 225 Mary Deeney f F50 90:36,4

113. 491 Eileen White f F50 90:42,9

114. 440 Angeline Floyd f FO 91:27,6

115. 404 Brede O Donoghue f F60 91:29,9

116. 484 Marguerite Cowburn f F50 91:30,0

117. 441 Eimear Cunningham f FO 92:44,2

118. 438 Chloe Cunningham f FO 92:51,5

119. 499 Gerard Anthony & Sooty Dogherty m M60 93:12,9

120. 476 Edel Nesbitt f F50 93:13,9

121. 445 Madeline Thomas f F60 93:14,2

122. 462 Paul Mc Guinness m MJ 94:43,9

123. 494 James Kelly m M40 95:05,9

124. 501 Jamie Laverty m MJ 95:10,0

125. 396 Aoife Boyle f FJ 95:12,0

126. 500 Desmond Davis m M60 95:15,0