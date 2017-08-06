Glenfin advance in the rain against Termon

Termon faced Glenfin in horrific conditions at the Burn Road on Sunday in the Donegal Ladies Senior Championship and it was the visitors who were victorious at the end of a close game.

Termon 0 -10

Glenfin 2--9

Sheets of driving raid blew across the playing field from John Mats brae towards Letterfad in the first half which made for difficult conditions.

Glenfin got off to a great start when Emer Mc Grath posted the first point after two minutes. Sharon Mc Laughlin from distance levelled matters, before Bridget Gallagher and Geraldine Mc Laughlin put Termon ahead.

Katy Herron pulled one back after receiving an inch perfect pass from Anne McGlynn. Then up stepped Yvonne Mc Monagle with two fine goals along with a point from a free.

Geraldine McLaughlin, from a free, pulled one back before Katy Herron sent Glenfin in at the break leading by seven points, Termon 0--5 Glenfin 2--6.

On the resumption Termon pulled three back through Roisin Friel and Geraldine Mc Laughlin with two to leave four points between them.

But Glenfin's big names sprung into action to steady the ship and the Termon threat fizzled out well before referee Sinead Coyle sounded the final whistle.

Roisin Friel, before being sin-binned, had the last white flag for Termon before Yvonne Mc Monagle for Glenfin with two ended the scoring.

In the closing minute Emer Gallagher, Katy Herron and Emer Alcorn were sent to the sideline on yellow cards.

While this was an unpleasant day for spectators these players gave the large crowd present value for money.S uch was the level of footballing talent available to both teams that around half of all players present have played or are playing county football. Indeed the level of commitment by both teams in such conditions augers well for the future of Ladies football .

Glenfin's big names played a vital part in this victory while this Termon team, with a mixture of young and not so young players, is in transition .

Termon: Maureen O'Donnell; Petra McCafferty, Nicole Mc Laughlin, Lauren Mc Ilwaine; Meabh Mc Daid, Theresa Mc Cafferty, Sharon Mc Laughlin; Emer Alcorn, Emer Gallagher; Sharon Mc Laughlin, Mya Alcorn, Roisin Friel; Bridgit Gallagher, Geraldine McLaughlin, Lucy O'Flynn.

Glenfin: Sharon Mc Glynn; Tara Martin, Sinead Mc Ginty, Emma McGlynn; Grainne Houston, Annie Mc Glynn, Diane Mc Glynn; Karen Guthrie, Katy Ward; Mary Ward, Katy Herron, Annie Logue; Coleen McGrath, Yvonne McMonagle, Gemma Glackin

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Fanad Gaels).

The Glenfin team who beat Termon on Sunday.