DONEGAL LADIES SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Glenfin advance in the rain against Termon

Two goals for county player Yvonne McMonagle

Termon v Glenfin

The Termon side who were beaten by Glenfin

Termon faced  Glenfin in horrific conditions at  the  Burn  Road on Sunday in the Donegal Ladies  Senior Championship and it was the visitors who were victorious at the end of a close game. 

Termon 0 -10  

Glenfin  2--9

Sheets  of  driving  raid blew  across  the  playing  field  from  John Mats  brae  towards  Letterfad  in the  first  half  which made for difficult conditions.

Glenfin  got  off  to  a great  start  when Emer  Mc Grath posted  the  first  point  after two  minutes. Sharon Mc Laughlin from  distance levelled  matters, before Bridget  Gallagher and Geraldine Mc Laughlin   put  Termon ahead.

Katy Herron pulled  one  back  after  receiving  an  inch  perfect  pass  from Anne  McGlynn. Then up  stepped Yvonne Mc Monagle with two fine goals along with  a point from  a free.

Geraldine  McLaughlin, from a free, pulled  one back before Katy  Herron sent Glenfin in at the break leading by seven points, Termon 0--5 Glenfin 2--6.

On the  resumption Termon pulled  three back  through Roisin Friel and Geraldine  Mc Laughlin with  two  to  leave four points  between them.

But Glenfin's big names  sprung into  action to steady the ship and  the Termon threat fizzled out  well  before referee  Sinead  Coyle sounded the  final whistle.

Roisin Friel, before being sin-binned, had  the last white  flag for Termon before Yvonne  Mc Monagle  for  Glenfin  with  two ended the scoring. 

In the closing  minute Emer  Gallagher, Katy  Herron and Emer Alcorn were sent  to  the sideline on yellow cards.

While  this  was an unpleasant day  for  spectators these players gave the large crowd present value  for  money.S uch  was  the  level  of footballing  talent available to both  teams that around half  of  all players  present  have played or are playing  county  football. Indeed the  level  of  commitment by  both  teams in  such conditions augers well for the future of Ladies football .

Glenfin's big names played a vital part in this  victory while this  Termon  team, with a mixture of  young and not so young players, is  in transition .

Termon: Maureen O'Donnell; Petra  McCafferty, Nicole Mc Laughlin, Lauren Mc Ilwaine; Meabh Mc Daid, Theresa Mc Cafferty, Sharon Mc Laughlin; Emer  Alcorn, Emer  Gallagher; Sharon Mc Laughlin, Mya  Alcorn, Roisin Friel; Bridgit  Gallagher, Geraldine McLaughlin, Lucy O'Flynn.

Glenfin: Sharon Mc Glynn; Tara Martin, Sinead Mc Ginty, Emma McGlynn; Grainne  Houston, Annie  Mc  Glynn, Diane Mc Glynn; Karen Guthrie, Katy  Ward; Mary  Ward, Katy Herron, Annie  Logue; Coleen McGrath, Yvonne  McMonagle, Gemma  Glackin

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Fanad  Gaels).

The Glenfin team who beat Termon on Sunday. 