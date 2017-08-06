Brian McEniff to receive GPA Lifetime Achievement Award

Donegal All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at a GPA former players event next month.

The annual GPA (Gaelic Players’ Association) Former Players Reunion Lunch will take place on September 16th, on the eve of the All Ireland Football Final.

At this year's event the organisation will recognise the achievements of ten teams, hurling and football All-Ireland winners, through the decades from 1967-2007.

Each year, the GPA also recognises one former hurler and one former footballer for Lifetime Achievement awards for their outstanding contribution to both codes.

This year the hurling award recipient is Kilkenny’s Eddie Keher while Donegal's Brian McEniff takes the football award.



As it is the 25 year anniversary of Donegal's first All-Ireland success in 1992, an invite has also been extended to all team members to attend.

There will be approximately 500 former players with some special guests in attendance at the event and as well as honouring some of the GAA's finest, the GPA say their ambition is to grow this event, expand their ‘Alumni’ of former players and enhance the level of support they can provide to former players if and when needed.

All profits from this event will go directly to the GPA Former Players Benevolent Fund.

GPA CEO Dermot Earley said: "The GPA Former Players Event is always a special date in our calendar and this year will be no different as we honour Eddie Keher and Brian McEniff with Lifetime Achievement awards for their brilliant careers."

The annual GPA Former Players Reunion Lunch will take place in Croke Park on Saturday, Sept. 16th