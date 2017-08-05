Naomh Conaill's golden touch the difference against Gaoth Dobhair

Naomh Conaill maintained their winning run with a eight point win over Gaoth Dobhair, in Magheragallon, on Saturday night.

GAOTH DOBHAIR 0-11

NAOMH CONAILL 3-10



Eunan Doherty, Seamus Corcoran and Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy scored the goals for Martin Regan’s charges.

The win means Naomh Conaill remain in third place in the league table just one adrift of St Eunan’s and two behind table topper's Kilcar and are still very much in the race for the Democrat Cup.



Doherty and Corcoran struck in the first half as Naomh Conall powered by Anthony Thompson flanked by the Doherty brothers Eunan and Ultan took the game to the locals, in the opening 30 minutes.

Despite playing into a stiff breeze and up the hill the visitors led by seven points at halftime, 2-5 to 0-4.

Eunan Doherty struck for the first of the goals, 17 minutes into the game when he got on the end of a sweeping move to smash past Charles John Doherty.

Naomh Conaill had come from 0-3 to 0-1 down after ten minutes to hit the front for the first time time with three unanswered points before the first green flag.

James Carroll had kicked two early points for the locals who got off to a flying start.

And his brother Michael had scored the other Gaoth Dobhair point while Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy had converted a 45 for Naomh Conaill’s point.

The second goal came eight minutes after the first when Doherty turned provider as he raced through from midfield to slip to Corcoran who rattled the rigging for a 2-4 to 0-4 lead. Brendan McDyer split the post late on to send Naomh Conaill in 2-5 to 0-4, up at the interval.

Gaoth Dobhair who were overrun for much of the opening half took to the carrying game in the second period.

And with Cian Mulligan, Daire and Naoise O’Baoill taking on the Naomh Conaill defence, the locals made reeled off four points to Naomh Conaill’s one, in the opening ten minutes of the second half.

And as the clocked ticked down on the third quarter the margin was back to four,as Naomh Conaill led 2-6 to 0-8.

Mulligan, Micheál Roarty (2) and Kevin Cassidy scored the Gaoth Dobhair points with Anthony Thompson who was back his old self hit the target for Naomh Conaill.

Daire O’ Baoill did reduce the gap to three early in the fourth quarter. But that was as close as they got as Martin Regan introduced Aaron Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan and Ethan O’Donnell.

And with the introduction of fresh legs Naomh Conaill went up another gear. And they hit 1-2,to Gaoth Dobhair’s solitary point in the closing minutes to close out the game and pick up another two precious league points. Brick Molloy struck goal number three deep in injury time for the icing on what was a good workmanlike performance from Martin Regan’s men.

NAOMH CONALL: Stephen McGrath; Jason Campbell, A J Gallagher, Johnny Bonner; Ultan Doherty, Anthony Thompson(0-2), Eunan Doherty(1-0); Ciaran Thompson, Kieran Gallagher; Marty Boyle (0-1), Dermot Brick Molloy(1-3, 1'45), Jeaic McKelvey; Brendan McDyer (0-2), Seamus Corcoran (1-0), John O'Malley.

Subs; Aaron Thompson (0-1) for J McKelvey, 37; Eoghan McGettigan (0-1) for J O’Malley, 41; Ethan O’Donnell for S Corcoran, 46; Leon Thompson for K Gallagher, 51; Eoin Waide for A J Gallagher, 59, in.



GAOTH DOBHAIR; Charles J Doherty; Ryan Kelly, Neil McGee, Jamie Reynolds;Gary McFadden, Kieran Gillespie, Niall Friel(0-1) Peter McGee, Michael Carroll (0-1) James Carroll (0-2), Cian Mulligan (0-2), Naoise O'Baoill; Eamon Collum Noel Kelly,Daire O'Baoill (0-1)

Subs; Kevin Cassidy (0-1)for N Kelly, 25, inj;Micheál Roarty(0-3,1f) for K Gillespie, h/t; James Gallagher for N O’Baoill, 42, inj.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy.