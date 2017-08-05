Disappointment for Mark English at World Championships

Mark English’s World Athletics Championships are over after he failed to qualify from his 800m heat on Saturday afternoon.

The Letterkenny man was fifth in a heat which included three big hitters over this distance.

English finished in a disappointing time of 1.48.01 in London and so misses out in a place in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Running in the fifth of sixth heats, English needed to finish in the top three to qualify.

However, he was always up against it in a quality field. Nijel Amos of Botswana won the heat in 1.47.10.

Pierre Ambroise Bosse of France was second in 1.47.25 and Adam Kszczot of Poland was third in 1.47.36.