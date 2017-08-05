New season promises much for Donegal's cross-channel contingent

The new cross-channel season gets underway this weekend and for the Donegal players involved in the professional game across the water, it could be a season that delivers on so many fronts.

Carl McHugh kicks off the Scottish Premiership season with Motherwell having recently been appointed club captain for the new season. Their first game is on Sunday at home to Rangers.

Letterkenny man Dale Gorman will be hoping to be included in the Stevenage side that start their League Two campaign against Newport County while Ramelton’s Conrad Logan begins life with his new club Mansfield Town at Crewe Alexandra.

Carl McHugh of Motherwell



Another Donegal man, Stephen McLaughlin, recently signed a new deal with Southend United and they start their season at home to Blackburn Rovers in League One.

Seamus Coleman, meanwhile, continues his recovery from the horrific injury sustained playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales last March.

The Killybegs man will miss much of this campaign but he continues his rehabilitation and this week he was pictured posing for photographs in the Everton club colours - and there was no sign of any crutches.

He was joined by his Everton team-mates, among them new signing Wayne Rooney.

Leitirmacaward’s Carl McHugh has plenty of reason to be excited ahead of the new campaign in Scotland.

He missed almost four months at the beginning of last season due to a fractured eye socket, but once he got back playing, he won his place back in the side under former manager Mark McGhee and then Stephen Robinson when he took over in March.

He recently signed a new two-year deal with the club and is raring to go.

"With the way the season started for me last season, missing the first six months, it's been great since then and I'm delighted now,” he said.

“Getting the captaincy was obviously a huge honour for me."

Stevenage

Dale Gorman turned 21 in June and sees the new season as an opportunity to finally nail down a first team place at Stevenage.

“We’ve had a great pre-season and at this stage, we’re ready to go come the first game against Newport,” he said.

“I’ve worked really hard this year and in pre-season to get myself in the team. I just have to do what I know I can do and stay in the team. Hopefully I can become a key part of our success this season.”

Conrad Logan begins a new chapter in his goalkeeping career on Saturday as he plays his first competitive game for new club Mansfield Town.

Conrad Logan of Mansfield



The Stags are away to Crewe in League Two and Logan is expected to start in goal after signing for the club following his release from Rochdale at the end of last season.

Former Finn Harps player Stephen McLaughlin from Clonmany starts the new season after signing a new three-year deal with Southend United.

And Marc Walsh will start his first season at Swansea City following his move in July. The 16-year-old Loughanure teenager signed a three-year deal which includes a two-year scholarship agreement and one-year professional.

Stephen McLaughlin of Southend United