Gaoth Dobhair at home to Naomh Conaill top game of weekend in ACFL

There’s a limited programme of club fixtures across Donegal with games running from this evening (Friday) right through until Monday.

The Junior A Championship returns this weekend with games in the two groups.

Tonight (Friday) Naomh Padraig, Muff host Moville in Group A and then on Sunday, in the same group, it’s Urris against Red Hugh’s.

The Killygordon club are leading the way in Group A with two wins from their two games so far. However, they must travel to play an Urris team who have shown much improvement in recent weeks and will be looking for nothing less than the win in what’s their final group match.

The two matches in Group B are both on Sunday afternoon with Letterkenny Gaels at home to struggling Naomh Padraig, Lifford and Naomh Colmcille hosting St. Mary’s, Convoy.

The Gaels will be expected to win their game which will guarantee them at worst, a top three finish in the group.

The meeting of Naomh Colmcille and Convoy is a key game when the final group standings are decided. Both teams are unbeaten so far and Convoy will go top of the group if they win.

Other games

In league action there’s one game in Division Two on tonight (Friday)Cloughaneely at home to Glenfin (8pm). With games in hand over the sides above them in the table, a home win for the Falcarragh club will be a major boost to their prospects of promotion.

Cloughaneely are also back out on Sunday, away to Malin, while Killybegs meet Ardara.

Glenfin also have a second game this weekend, at home to league leaders Aodh Ruadh on Monday.

There is one game in Division One tomorrow night (Saturday) when Gaoth Dobhair entertain Naomh Conaill, in Magheragallen.

There are just two games in Division Three, starting with Burt at home to Naomh Muire on Friday night. St. Naul’s meet Downings in Mountcharles on Sunday.

There's another round of league fixtures scheduled for next weekend (August 12th and 13th) before the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championships resume a week later (August 19th and 20th).