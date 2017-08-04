Frank McGlynn surprised at Rory Gallagher's decision to quit Donegal job.

Frank McGlynn, the veteran Donegal defender was as surprised as the rest of the Donegal GAA world at Rory Gallagher’s resignation.

The All-Star defender also admitted that he did not see the resignation coming and he thought the former Fermanagh star forward was going to remain on to continue the rebuilding process he started at the beginning of the season.

The Glenfin clubman also stated that he was disappointed that Rory had gone and he insisted the entire squad of players felt the same way.

“It is disappointing to see him step down after all the good work he has done with the players over the last seven years,”said the versatile McGlynn.

“He has given a massive commitment to the team first with Jim McGuinness, and then in the last three years as manager himself.

“He was also involved with the U-21s for a year.

Massive changes

"We saw massive changes this year and he brought in a lot of young lads and we did very well to stay in Division One, in the league.

“When we lost to Tyrone, in the championship, it was hard to get going again and effectively our season was over.

“But despite that the players were fully behind him. He carried a big panel of players and it is hard to keep everybody happy.

“You would do well to find a player that is not disappointed that he is gone and is not going to be there next year,” the primary school teacher added.