Kilcar go back top of Division One table after victory over Dungloe

Kilcar are back in control of their own destiny at the top of Division One with victory over Dungloe in Towney.

Kilcar 0-14

Dungloe 1-5

The game was brought forward from Saturday night because of the Mary From Dungloe Festival but apart from a brief period in the opening half, the home side were always in control.

Dungloe led on two occasions in the opening quarter, but afterwards they were never really in trouble.

Ciaran McGinley had Kilcar on the board inside four minutes, but Dungloe struck for a goal three minutes later from Ryan Greene, who finished the game with 1-4.

Ryan McHugh and a free from Patrick McBrearty had Kilcar level by the ninth minute but again Dungloe went back in front with a point from Greene but it was to prove their last score of the opening half.

Three points in a row from Patrick McBrearty had Kilcar back in control and they added further points from Matthew McClean (2) and a Ryan McHugh free.

levelled for the home side and by half-time they were 0-9 to 1-1 ahead with points from Patrick McBrearty (two frees), Ciaran McGinley, Matthew McClean and a free from Ryan McHugh.

Points from Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty, both frees, and two in succession from Ciaran McGinley had Kilcar in complete control in the third quarter as they led 0-13 to 1-1.

However, Kilcar would only manage one more point for the final 15 minutes, Patrick McBrearty pointing in the 47th minute, while Dungloe had further points from Greene (2) and Cory Gallagher



Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 0-6,4f; Ciaran McGinley 0-3; Ryan McHugh 0-3,2f; Matthew McClean 0-2.

Dungloe: Ryan Greene 1-4,2f; Cory Gallagher 0-1.